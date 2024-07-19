NBA

The Clippers are trying to find a new home for veteran forward P.J. Tucker

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
P.J. Tucker Clippers pic
P.J. Tucker Clippers pic

This offseason, the LA Clippers have made several changes to their roster. In free agency, the team lost Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers. However, they were able to sign SF Derrick Jones Jr. who is coming off a strong season with Dallas. On Thursday, the Clippers traded with the Jazz for Russell Westbrook. He’s expected to be bought out by Utah and signed by Denver. 

That changes the complexity of LA’s roster in 2024-25. ESPN front office insider Bobby Marks announced that the Clippers are looking to find a new home for veteran forward P.J. Tucker. The 39-year-old grew frustrated with the limited playing time he was seeing. There was speculation at one point in time that Tucker wanted to be traded. We’ll see if LA can find him a new landing spot this summer.

Is any team going to want to sign P.J. Tucker for the 2024-25 season?


P.J. Tucker has seen his ups and downs throughout his 13 years in the NBA and other professional leagues. In the second round of the 2006 Draft, the Raptors selected Tucker out of Texas. He played in 17 games for Toronto as a rookie. For the next five seasons, Tucker played overseas in three different professional leagues. Ahead of the 2012-13 season, Tucker signed a two-year deal with the Suns. The veteran forward has been in the league ever since.

Last season, Tucker started the year with the Philadelphia 76ers. Early into the season, the team traded all-star PG James Harden and P.J. Tucker to the Clippers. With LA, Tucker saw extremely limited playing time. Head coach Ty Lue had Tucker inactive for 38 straight games and this frustrated the veteran. At this stage in his career, Tucker is looking to play, Not sit on the bench. He only has so much more time left in the NBA. The 39-year-old played in 28 games for the Clippers in 2023-24 and made seven starts.


With the Clippers in 2023-24, P.J. Tucker averaged (1.6) points and (2.5) rebounds per game. That was the lowest points per game total of his entire career. P.J. Tucker is at the tail end of his career and it’s hard to see a team wanting to trade for him. The veteran may end up being waived this summer in hopes to try and sign with a team before the 2024-25 season starts.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Kevin Durant Team USA pic
NBA

LATEST Kevin Durant returned to practice on Friday for Team USA as he recovers from a calf strain

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 19 2024
Chet Holmgren Thunder pic
NBA
Thunder’s Chet Holmgren said he likes to play in Miami because their arena is ’empty’
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 18 2024

At 57-25, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished first in the Western Conference. That was OKC’s best regular season record since 2013-14. The Thunder swept the Pelicans in the first round…

Brandin Podziemski Warriors pic
NBA
Sources have reported the Warriors do not want to trade SG Brandin Podziemski
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2024

With Klay Thompson’s departure this offseason, the Warriors will have a different starting backcourt in 2024-25. They still have Steph Curry at PG. However, the team needs to find someone…

Markelle Fults Magic pic
NBA
Orlando’s Markelle Fultz is ‘doubtful’ to return to the team in 2024-25
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2024
Michael Malone Nuggets pic
NBA
Nuggets’ head coach Michael Malone says the team needs to sign a backup PG
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 17 2024
Bronny James Lakers pic
NBA
Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick believes Bronny James can develop into a player like Lu Dort
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 16 2024
Team USA basketball pic
NBA
On Wednesday, USA Basketball has an exhibition game in Abu Dhabi vs. Serbia
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jul 16 2024
Arrow to top