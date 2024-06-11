At the beginning of the 2024 postseason, hardly anyone picked the Dallas Mavericks to be in the NBA Finals. The team had an impressive second half of the season and carried that into the playoffs. Ahead of the NBA Finals, Dallas had gone 12-5 in the postseason. However, the Mavs dropped Games 1 and 2 on the road.

Home-court advantage in Boston is a real thins, especially in the postseason. The Mavericks fell victim to that in the first two games. Additionally, the team is not shooting well from beyond the arc in the NBA Finals. Luka Doncic is the only Mavericks player with multiple threes made this series. Dallas is not going to make a comeback in the Finals with the type of production.

Can Dallas turn their three-point shooting around in Games 3 and 4 at home?

Luka has accounted for 8 of the 13 threes for Dallas in the Finals 😬 pic.twitter.com/i7e9ddyIYX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 11, 2024



In the first two games of the 2024 NBA Finals, the Dallas Mavericks are a combined 13-53. Luka Doncic has eight of those fifteen made threes. All other players on the team have hit one three or less. Against the Celtics in Game 1, Kyrie Irving was 0-5 from beyond the arc. P.J. Washington was 0-3 from beyond the arc. Dallas made seven threes that game. Four of them coming from Luka Doncic. Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., and Jaden Hardy each made one three.

After a tough loss in Game 1, the Mavs were hoping to bounce back in Game 2. They kept the game competitive in the first half. Dallas was down three points at halftime. Boston had the edge in the second half and were able to close out Game 2 with a 105-98 win. In that contest, Luka Doncic was again the only Maverick to hit multiple three-pointers. He was 4-9 from three. P.J. Washinton and Dante Exum made one three each, Kyrie Irving has been nonexistent on offense to start the NBA Finals. He’s a combined 0-8 from beyond the arc in the first two games.

Dallas mavericks with 2 made threes in the series so far

Luka Doncic Nobody else that’s the list nobody is helping Luka the role players are shitting the bed. There’s no adjustment to be made u have to make ur shots so we can win — Ricky (@clicky_keys77) June 10, 2024



The Mavericks have had some quality looks from deep but they’re simply just not making the shots. Luckily, the team is back home for Games 3 and 4. Dallas needs to even up the series in the next two games if they want a real chance at making a comeback. They need to shoot better than a combined 13-53 from beyond the arc to have a chance against the Celtics. Boston is not afraid to shoot from beyond the arc as well. Game 3 is tomorrow night in Dallas.