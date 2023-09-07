NFL

CBS Experts Unanimous in Their Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions Picks

Author image
Charlie Rhodes
Sports Editor
3 min read
It is hard to look past anything but a home win, particularly given the Super Bowl champions return to home soil where they lost just once last season. It appears the experts are in agreement, so join us as we take a glance at the CBS Kansas City Chiefs vs Detroit Lions picks ahead of tonight’s game.

All eight of CBS’ expert NFL writers have banded together to give Kansas City Chiefs the backing in their season opener against Detroit.

Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson, Jared Dubin, John Breech, Tyler Sullivan, Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg have, by and large, disagreed on the vast majority of Week 1 picks ahead of the return of the NFL.

However, when selecting their straight up picks for Thursday’s curtain raiser at Arrowhead, they picked Kansas as the only other team alongside the Washington Commanders – who face the Cardinals – to receive a clean sweep of picks.

Against the spread however, Wilson, Breech, Richard and Eisenberg have all sided with the Lions, who enter the contest as +6.5-point underdogs.

There is no denying the Lions could boast one of the most improved defenses in the league if they can plug some of the leaks at the edges, and tap into a talented secondary that was bolstered by their big spending in free agency. Although they ranked near the bottom for every meaningful defensive stat last season, there is room for optimism.

That optimism may be spared for a later date, however, as they come up against the most potent offense in the league, along with the reigning MVP and passing yards leader Patrick Mahomes.

Enough to make any team quake in their boots.

Author image
Charlie Rhodes

Charlie is an accomplished journalist specialising in football, but with extensive interest across every and all sports, and their intersection with the betting industry. Bearing a keen eye for detail, and considerable experience encompassing news, long-form content and betting, he has previously been published on leading brands such as 90min.com and FootyAccumulators. He also worked alongside former Goldman Sachs executives on a peer-to-peer fintech trading start-up (SportsStack).
