With a win on Tuesday, the Cavaliers reach 40 wins in the 2023-24 regular season. Just the sixth team to do that so far. It was no ordinary victory for Cleveland on Tuesday when they faced the Celtics. The Cavaliers rallied back from a 22-point deficit and won the game 105-104 vs. the best team in the Eastern Conference.

Cleveland was without Donovan Mitchell and Max Struss for that epic comeback vs. Boston. Despite the win, the Cavs did suffer another injury to one of their starters. This time, it was PF Evan Mobley. He sprained his left ankle in the third quarter and never returned to the game. Cavalier’s insider Chris Fedor reported that the Mobley is unlikely to play on Wednesday vs. Atlanta.

Evan Mobley is out on Wednesday with a sprained left ankle



In 2023-24, Evan Mobley has started in 38 of Cleveland’s 61 games. The all-defensive first-team selection has missed extended time this season due to injury. From December 8- January 26, Mobley missed 22 straight games. He only missed one game since returning on 1/29 but did suffer an ankle injury last night against the Celtics. There’s no timetable as to how long Mobley could be out. Not ideal for a Cavaliers team that is currently third in the Eastern Conference at 40-21.

Along with Mobely’s injury, the Cavaliers are also without all-star SG Donovan Mitchell and sharpshooter Maz Strus. Both players are sidelined with a knee injury. Cleveland could make it work without Strus but they need Mitchell’s production at some point before the playoffs. For tonight at least, the Cavs will likely be down three starters in Mobely, Mitchell, and Strus. The Cavaliers will need to bring someone off the bench and put them in the starting lineup.

do we know how long evan mobley gonna be out with his ankle injury — ¹⁰ (@HoodiGarland) March 6, 2024



After their game tonight vs. the Hawks, Cleveland will have exactly 20 games left in 2023-24 before the playoffs begin. The Cavs will comfortably make one of the top six seeds in the East but how healthy will they be by that point? It’s unknown how much time Mobley could miss because of the ankle injury. Additionally, Cleveland desperately needs Donovan Mitchell to return. He’s dealing with a bone bruise on his knee and the team is trying to play it cautiously. The last thing they want is for their all-star SG to miss the postseason. Cleveland will be on the road tonight to face a team without their all-star guard as well. Trae Young is out for Atlanta after having surgery on his hand.