NBA

Cavaliers Injury Report: Evan Mobley (knee) could make his return tonight vs. the Clippers

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Evan Mobley Cavs pic
Evan Mobley Cavs pic

At 27-16 this season, the Cavaliers are fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they are 9-1 in their last 10 played. Cleveland has been a strong team during the regular season but has failed to make a deep playoff run. They are looking to change that in 2023-24. The Cavs have been dealing with injuries to a few key starters. 

Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have missed extended time for the Cavaliers. However, one of them could be making their return tonight for a huge matchup vs. the Clippers. After missing the last 22 games in a row, Evan Mobley has a chance to return tonight for Cleveland. He’s been out since December 6th. Mobley would be a massive boost to their intensity on defense and rebounding.

Will Evan Mobley make his return tonight for the Cavaliers?


Chirs Fedor of Cleveland.com was the first to report Evan Mobley could make his return on Monday night vs. LA. He said Mobley was “trending” towards being able to play. The 22-year-old big man has missed their last 22 games due to a knee injury. On December 18th, Mobley had arthroscopic left knee surgery. Doctors said it would take about 6-8 weeks for Mobely to be ready to return. Cleveland’s matchup on Monday will be exactly six weeks since that small knee procedure.

Luckily, the Cavs have been playing well as a team and have not been in dire need of their injured players to rush back. Cleveland is 14-4 in their last 18 games, the second-best record in that span. The team gave Evan Mobely the time he needed to get healthy and it seems he’s on track to play on Monda bearing a setback. He must be eager to play after missing the last 20+ games.


In 21 games played this season, Evan Mobley is averaging a career-high (16.0) points and (10.5) rebounds per game. That’s elite production the team would love to have back. However, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor noted that Mobley could be on a minutes restriction tonight. The Cavs are going to be careful after he’s missed 20+ games in a row. They do not want to overwork the defensive specialist and force him to miss more time. Expect to see Mobley play around 20-ish minutes for the Cavs tonight when they are at home to face the Clippers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Evan Mobley Cavs pic
NBA

LATEST Cavaliers Injury Report: Evan Mobley (knee) could make his return tonight vs. the Clippers

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 29 2024
65b6cfe704f25.image
NBA
NBA: Detroit Pistons Beat A Winning Team For The First Time In Over A Year
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 29 2024

The Detroit Pistons have widely been considered the worst team in the NBA so far during the 2023-24 season. They entered Sunday with easily the worst record in the league,…

rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn11
NBA
NBA: Who Were The 3 Players Selected Ahead Of Luka Doncic In 2018?
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 27 2024

It took 88 days of the 2023-2024 NBA regular season for a player to reach 70 points in a single game, but Joel Embiid accomplished the feat on Monday night….

rsz usatsi 22352267 168394021 lowres
NBA
Kyrie Irving Misses 18th Game Of The NBA Season, Now Ineligible For Postseason Awards
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jan 26 2024
USATSI 17082603 e1650755993159
NBA
Sacramento Kings Make Davion Mitchell Available For Trade
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 26 2024
Derrick White Celtics pic
NBA
NBA Commentator Reggie Miller believes this Celtics player should be a first-time all-star in 2024
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Victor Wembanyama Spurs pic
NBA
Can Victor Wembanyama be the first rookie since Blake Griffin to make an all-star game?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jan 26 2024
Arrow to top