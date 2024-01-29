At 27-16 this season, the Cavaliers are fifth overall in the Eastern Conference. Additionally, they are 9-1 in their last 10 played. Cleveland has been a strong team during the regular season but has failed to make a deep playoff run. They are looking to change that in 2023-24. The Cavs have been dealing with injuries to a few key starters.

Evan Mobley and Darius Garland have missed extended time for the Cavaliers. However, one of them could be making their return tonight for a huge matchup vs. the Clippers. After missing the last 22 games in a row, Evan Mobley has a chance to return tonight for Cleveland. He’s been out since December 6th. Mobley would be a massive boost to their intensity on defense and rebounding.

Will Evan Mobley make his return tonight for the Cavaliers?

Evan Mobley Could Return Monday https://t.co/tzri2W9uhz — RealGM (@RealGM) January 28, 2024



Chirs Fedor of Cleveland.com was the first to report Evan Mobley could make his return on Monday night vs. LA. He said Mobley was “trending” towards being able to play. The 22-year-old big man has missed their last 22 games due to a knee injury. On December 18th, Mobley had arthroscopic left knee surgery. Doctors said it would take about 6-8 weeks for Mobely to be ready to return. Cleveland’s matchup on Monday will be exactly six weeks since that small knee procedure.

Luckily, the Cavs have been playing well as a team and have not been in dire need of their injured players to rush back. Cleveland is 14-4 in their last 18 games, the second-best record in that span. The team gave Evan Mobely the time he needed to get healthy and it seems he’s on track to play on Monda bearing a setback. He must be eager to play after missing the last 20+ games.



In 21 games played this season, Evan Mobley is averaging a career-high (16.0) points and (10.5) rebounds per game. That’s elite production the team would love to have back. However, Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor noted that Mobley could be on a minutes restriction tonight. The Cavs are going to be careful after he’s missed 20+ games in a row. They do not want to overwork the defensive specialist and force him to miss more time. Expect to see Mobley play around 20-ish minutes for the Cavs tonight when they are at home to face the Clippers.