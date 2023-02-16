Kevin Love is the final remaining member of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 Championship winning side, however his time in Cleveland looks to be up after five years in Forest City.

The Cavs are looking to buy out Love’s contract according to reports Shams Charania and Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, with the Heat emerging as the favorites to take on the veteran.

“The Cleveland Cavaliers and Kevin Love are finalizing a contract buyout, with the Miami Heat expected to emerge as a suitor for the five-time All-Star should the sides finalize parting ways, league sources tell The Athletic.”

Cavs and Kevin Love are finalizing a buyout, per @ShamsCharania, @ByJasonLloyd End of an era. pic.twitter.com/GCYGZSoVbM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 16, 2023

Love is in the final year of his contract at Cleveland which paid around $29 million to the 34-year old and despite his age, the Cavs star still remains ever consistent on the court.

Even though he was moved out of rotation earlier in February, Love is still putting up pretty good numbers at his age and with 8.5 points and 6.8 rebounds a game this season the veteran would still certainly be a dangerous asset to any roster.

The favorites to sign Love have emerged to be the Heat, who are looking to claw their way back up the Eastern Conference however with a lack of depth in their current roster, Miami are struggling in 7th which means Love could be the perfect addition to their side.

