Coming into the season, the Arizona Cardinals were picked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Many had been predicting that the team was “tanking” so that they could be in the running for the #1 pick. Right before the start of the season, the team signed Joshua Dobbs to be their starter.

In the first two games, Arizona had chances to win, but the game slipped from them. Week 3 was different for a team looking to get their first victory of the 2023 season. With a 28-16 win vs. the Cowboys, Joshua Dobbs finally got his first NFL win as a starter. He was previously 0-4 in the four starts he’s had in his career.

Joshua Dobbs finally got his first NFL win four years into his career

QB Joshua Dobbs received a game ball for his performance in the Arizona Cardinals 28-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys. He brought the ball to the post game podium. Dobbs had to wait 2,339 days from being drafted in the 4th Rd in 2017 to his first win as a starting QB in the NFL pic.twitter.com/6GeKPDzvsc — Bo Brack (@BoBrack) September 25, 2023



While the Cowboys’ defense is one of the top units in the NFL, their offense is not as consistent. In Week 3, the Cowboys struggled in the red zone and failed to score touchdowns. Dak Prescott was 25-40 for 249 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Cowboys had to settle for three field goals and only had 16 points vs. Arizona.

Joshua Dobbs had a clean sheet vs. the Cowboys in Week 3. He was 17-21 passing for 189 yards and one touchdown. Arizona’s rushing game was dominant in Week 3, going for 222 yards as a team. James Conner led the team with 14 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. Dobbs also had six rushes for 55 yards in his first win as an NFL starter.

We’ve been saying it for years, just give Joshua Dobbs a chance and he can do DAMAGE!!! pic.twitter.com/Io6U9to7RL — @TorresOnTennessee (@TorresontheVols) September 24, 2023



The Cardinals were able to pick up a huge win vs. the Cowboys in Week 3. Their matchup in Week 4 is not going to be easier. Arizona will be on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers.