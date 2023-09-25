NFL

Cardinals’ Joshua Dobbs picked up his first win as an NFL starter in Week 3 vs. the Cowboys

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Joshua Dobbs Cardinals pic
Joshua Dobbs Cardinals pic

Coming into the season, the Arizona Cardinals were picked to be one of the worst teams in the NFL. Many had been predicting that the team was “tanking” so that they could be in the running for the #1 pick. Right before the start of the season, the team signed Joshua Dobbs to be their starter. 

In the first two games, Arizona had chances to win, but the game slipped from them. Week 3 was different for a team looking to get their first victory of the 2023 season. With a 28-16 win vs. the Cowboys, Joshua Dobbs finally got his first NFL win as a starter. He was previously 0-4 in the four starts he’s had in his career.

Joshua Dobbs finally got his first NFL win four years into his career


While the Cowboys’ defense is one of the top units in the NFL, their offense is not as consistent. In Week 3, the Cowboys struggled in the red zone and failed to score touchdowns. Dak Prescott was 25-40 for 249 passing yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Cowboys had to settle for three field goals and only had 16 points vs. Arizona.

Joshua Dobbs had a clean sheet vs. the Cowboys in Week 3. He was 17-21 passing for 189 yards and one touchdown. Arizona’s rushing game was dominant in Week 3, going for 222 yards as a team. James Conner led the team with 14 carries for 98 yards and one touchdown. Dobbs also had six rushes for 55 yards in his first win as an NFL starter.


The Cardinals were able to pick up a huge win vs. the Cowboys in Week 3. Their matchup in Week 4 is not going to be easier. Arizona will be on the road to face the San Francisco 49ers.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is watching sports and being able to share that through his sports writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL

LATEST Bovada Los Angeles Rams vs Cincinnati Bengals Betting Offer: $750 Monday Night Football Free Bet

Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
Joe Burrow Bengals pic 1
NFL
Bengals Depth Chart: If Joe Burrow can’t play tonight, who will start at QB for Cincinnati?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  39min

Heading into MNF vs. the Rams tonight, there are questions about who will start at QB for the Bengals. Joe Burrow has been dealing with an ongoing calf injury. It’s…

Highest-paid NFL teams- SportsLens.com
NFL
BetNow Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Betting Offer: $1000 Monday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h

Claim a $1000 Monday night football free bet, then stop the search with the BetNow Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers betting offer. You can also use the BetNow US…

Miami Dolphins pic
NFL
The Dolphins’ 130 points through three games is the second-most all-time in NFL history
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  1h
Puka Nacua Rams pic
NFL
Everygame Rams vs Bengals Betting Offer: $500 Monday Night Football Free Bet
Author image Andy Newton  •  7h
Sam LaPorta Lions pic
NFL
Lions’ rookie TE Sam LaPorta has been a reliable target for Jared Goff to start the 2023 season
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  2h
Best Offshore Betting Sites For NFL
NFL
What Are The Best Offshore Sportsbooks For NFL Monday Night Football Betting?
Author image Andy Newton  •  Sep 22 2023
Arrow to top