Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks, Line: Week 3 NFL Predictions

Louis Fargher
Week three of the 2023 NFL season is almost upon us and ahead of the Arizona Cardinals vs Dallas Cowboys, we have put together a guide to the odds and lines for the match, as well as our picks for the clash.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Picks 

  • Dak Prescott over 230.5 passing yards (-114)
  • Over 43 points (-110)
Cardinals vs Cowboys Pick 1: Dak Prescott over 230.5 passing yards (-114 with BetOnline)

The season-opening victory against the Giants was rather one-sided, which meant Prescott only completed 13 passes for 143 yards on 24 attempts – which is at risk at happening again.

The Cowboys’ offensive line should dominate against the Arizona front, while CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks are set for a tasty fixture against Cardinal’s cornerbacks.

Prescott has been renowned for his elite passing ability and should achieve a lot of yards. As long as the Cowboys aren’t too comfortable going into the 3rd quarter then Prescott should reach 231 passing yards.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Pick 2: Over 43 points (-110 with BetOnline)

The Cardinals have started each match strongly this season, however there are some apparent in the second half of Week 2, as they lost a 21-point third-quarter lead in a 31-28 defeat to the Giants.

The Arizona offensive line has also started well during the opening two games but now have the tough test of facing Micah Parsons and the rest of a highly active pass rush.

A strong start for the Cowboys could cause problems for the Cardinals, as they will target Joshua Nobbs. The Cowboys will be able to fill the box and use the ever-impressive cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and Stephon Gilmore to maintain the danger from outside areas.

With this said, we think the match could go over 43 points once the Dallas Cowboys get a foothold of the game – which we expect to happen.

Cardinals vs Cowboys Odds and Line

  • Moneyline: Arizona Cardinals: +510 | Dallas Cowboys: -660
  • Point Spread: Cardinals (+13) -115 | Cowboys (-13) -105
  • Total Points: Over 43.0 –110 | Under 43.0 -110

Louis Fargher

Louis Fargher is a sports betting writer, specialising in football news and statistics.
