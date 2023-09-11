NFL

Cardinals Roster: Joshua Dobbs Will Start Again At Quarterback In Week 2

The Arizona Cardinals were widely projected to be the worst team in the NFL in 2023, as their roster is essentially devoid of any elite talent. There is certainly a hole at quarterback, there the only players on the roster are Joshua Dobbs, Tune Clayton, and an injured Kyler Murray. Dobbs got the nod in Week 1 as the team’s starter, and it looks like he’ll get another opportunity this coming Sunday against the Giants.

Cardinals Will Roll With Dobbs As Starter In Week 2

Murray’s current situation and future with the team are both cloudy. The former #1 overall pick is recovering from a torn ACL, and was deemed not yet ready to play as the 2023 season begins, and whether he’ll see the field at all is a question mark. His recovery has been kept something of a secret, and what the team plans to do with him this year and beyond is completely unknown.

One theory is that the team is looking to tank. USC quarterback Caleb Williams promises to be one of the better prospects that we have seen in some time, and there will be teams that have high interest in somehow acquiring the first overall pick in next year’s draft in order to select him. The easiest way is to have the league’s worst record, and the Cardinals are well positioned to be at the bottom of the standings.

Unclear If Murray Will Play This Season, Cardinals Could Be Tanking

It is especially so if they keep the current quarterbacks on their roster for the entirety of the season. Dobbs will get his second start in Week 2, though more out of necessity than him winning the job with any stellar play in Week 1. His completion percentage was good enough, but finished the day with just 4.4 yards per catch and a QBR of 21.7. He had 0 touchdowns and 0 interceptions.

But head coach Jonathan Gannon has given him the nod, and he’ll face a Giants defense that is out for revenge after being demolished in front of a national audience on Sunday night.

Despite how badly they were beaten by the Cowboys and the fact that they’ll be traveling across the country, the Giants are still favored by 4 points early in the week.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
