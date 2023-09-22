Through two games, the Dallas Cowboys have one of the best defenses in the NFL. They’ve allowed only 10 points in two contests, but they got some bad news at yesterday’s practice. All-Pro CB Trevon Diggs suffered a torn ACL in his left knee. Sadly, it was a season-ending injury for the 25-year-old.

Losing Diggs for the season is a massive blow to the Cowboys’ defensive unit. Replacing their Pro Bowl CB is not going to be easy, but Dallas could always go out and sign someone. Additionally, they might feel comfortable with the depth they already have on their roster. We’ll have to see who the Cowboys use in his place during their Week 3 matchup with the Cardinals.

The Cowboys were devastated when they found out Trevon Diggs would be done for the season with a torn ACL

Thank you for all the prayers and I appreciate everyone for checking on me!

This is just God’s Plan. I will be back and better!

🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/taUQavX69e — SEVEN (@TrevonDiggs) September 21, 2023



In the 2020 Draft, the Dallas Cowboys drafted Trevon Diggs in the second round out of Alabama. Since entering the league in 2020, Diggs is tied with the Chargers’ J.C. Jackosn (18) for the most interceptions in the NFL. Eleven of those picks came in his All-Pro 2021 season. Moving forward, the Cowboys have some decisions to make at CB.

Luckily, the team went out and signed veteran CB Stephon Gilmore this offseason. He was the CB2 while Diggs was still healthy. Now that he’s done for the season, Gilmore has the chance to prove he’s still an elite CB1 in the NFL. The 33-year-old is playing in his playing in his 12th professional season. This is his fourth team in the last four seasons.

From @GMFB: The latest on injuries to #Bengals QB Joe Burrow, #Colts QB Anthony Richardson, and #Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs, who tore his ACL yesterday. pic.twitter.com/0fPt2pihMM — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 22, 2023



With Gilmore stepping into the CB1 role, DaRon Bland will now be Dallas’ CB2. Bland was a rookie fifth-round pick for the Cowboys who played in all 17 games and made five starts. Additionally, his five interceptions led the Cowboys in 2022. To start the 2023 season, Bland already had a pick-six through just two games. Gilmore and Bland are capable of playing CB for the Cowboys, but adding depth at that position is a must.