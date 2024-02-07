At 33-18 this season, the Bucks are 3rd in the Eastern Conference as the all-star break approaches. Milwaukee fired head coach Adrian Griffin after a 30-13 start to the season and hired Doc Rivers in his place. The Bucks have been working all season to find a team identity for once the postseason comes around. They’re trying to re-establish a winning culture in Milwaukee.

On Tuesday night, the Bucks were on the road to face the Phoenix Suns. In the first quarter, Kevin Durant did not give Khris Middleton enough landing space on a shot attempt. Middleton landed on Durant’s foot and ended up spraining his ankle. The three-time all-star tried to stay in the game but had to leave before the first quarter ended. He did not return and could miss some time for the Bucks.

Khris Middleton had to leave the arena in a walking boot and was using crutches after their game vs. Phoenix

Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) will not return after this play: pic.twitter.com/6P4iXmrSX3 — SleeperNBA (@SleeperNBA) February 7, 2024



So far in 2023-24, Khris Middleton has played and started in 43 of Milwaukee’s 51 games. He is averaging (14.8) points, (4.3) rebounds, and (5.0) assists per contest. Unfortunately, it seems like Middleton is going to miss some time after the ankle injury he suffered on Tuesday. Kevin Durant did not give Middleton enough landing space after his shot attempt. The Bucks SF landed on Durant’s foot and injured his ankle. That could have been avoided if Durant had simply given Middleton the landing space he needed.

After the loss to Phoenix, head coach Doc Rivers said it was tough to be without Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez to start the game. Adding Middleton on top of that was a tough loss for Milwaukee. Rivers knew at some point in the game his team would not be able to hang with Phoenix’s scoring. However, he thought his team played well defensively for the players who were out there. Luckily for the Bucks, Middleton’s x-rays came back negative. He still needed a walking boot and crutches after the game.

Bucks coach Doc Rivers said Khris Middleton had x-rays done on his left ankle and they were negative. https://t.co/epnIUBxp7F — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) February 7, 2024



Giannis Antetokounmpo was not worried that Khris Middleton was going to miss some time. He said his teammates can use these next few weeks to rest and recover. If all goes well, the one-time NBA champion could be back after the all-star break is over. That gives Middleton roughly 15-20 days to get healthy and get as close to 100 % as possible.