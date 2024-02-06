At 33-17, the Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference. They have a talented roster this season with Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard as their two superstars. However, the team needs to add a solid depth piece that can take the team to another level.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Bucks reportedly have an interest in four players. Milwaukee is apparently “shopping hard” to add help to their roster. Four names mentioned by league sources are Dejounte Murray Bruce Brown, Andrew Wiggins, and Grant Williams. Any of those four players would be a huge addition to the Bucks before the deadline this Thursday. We’ll have to see if the Bucks are able to make a deal happen.

Who will the Bucks try and trade for before the trade deadline this Thursday at 3:00 p.m. EST?

The Dallas Mavericks and Milwaukee Bucks have discussed a Grant Williams-Bobby Portis swap, per @TheSteinLine “The Bucks and Mavericks, league sources say, have held exploratory discussions on a trade that would swap Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis Jr. and Dallas newcomer Grant… pic.twitter.com/iSyuTFKB5x — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) February 5, 2024



There are not many all-stars available to sign for Milwaukee as the deadline approaches. It may be in their best interest to go for a role player and not sign big-name talent. The Bucks have championship DNA on their roster. However, they are lacking something and Bruce Brown might just be their guy. Brown won the 2023 NBA Finals with the Nuggets and signed with the Pacers for the 2023-24 season. He inked a two-year deal with Indiana.

However, the Pacers wanted to acquire Pascal Siakam from Toronto, and Brown was used as a piece in that trade. Defense is an area that the Bucks are still working on as the season progresses. Brown is an excellent defender and would be a massive addition on that side of the ball for the Bucks. Another player Milwaukee has had “exploratory” talks about with the Mavericks is Grant Williams. Williams prides himself on effort and intensity on the defensive end.

NBA insider provides juicy update on direction of ‘super aggressive’ Milwaukee Bucks ahead of trade deadline: https://t.co/y5p2o4mbHv — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) February 4, 2024



Two other players the Bucks have an interest in are Dejounte Murray and Andrew Wiggins. Both are established all-stars in the NBA and they’ll have a high asking price. Milwaukee would have to use a veteran player like Bobby Portis plus some picks to make a trade like that happen. Who knows if they are willing to part ways with Portis who is a key piece of their second unit off the bench. Tough decisions have to be made over the next few days for the Bucks. Are they willing to go all in and make a big trade? Or will they stick for a role player and hope they can add something off the bench?