Ben Simmons has struggled to stay healthy over the last three seasons. It’s been an uphill battle for the 27-year-old. The Philadelphia 76ers were lucky to rid themselves of Simmons at the 2021-22 deadline. Brooklyn has been stuck with Simmons ever since and he’s constantly been injured.

The Nets are 24-36 this season and have played in 60 games. Simmons has played in 15 games and has made 12 starts. In 2023-24, Simmons is on the books for $37 million in Brooklyn’s cap space. That’s roughly $2.5 million for each game he’s played this season. On Monday, Simmons is out due to a left lower back nerve impingement. An injury that left him out for 38 straight games earlier in the season.

Ben Simmons is out on Monday for the Brooklyn Nets

Reportedly, Ben Simmons has missed Brooklyn’s last three games with a lower leg injury. However, the Nets reported that Simmons was out on Monday with a left lower back nerve impingement. This same injury caused Simmons to miss 38 straight games earlier this season. Simmons is dealing with a back injury that is somewhat unpredictable. It can start to bother him randomly and that seems to be his issue lately. Who knows how long Simmons will be out if his back is bothering him?

In 2023-24, Simmons has played in 15 games for the Nets. He is averaging (6.1) points, (7.9) rebounds, and (5.7) assists per game. Since an injury in 2021-22 to his lower back, Simmons has never been the same player. The 27-year-old was Rookie of the Year when he entered the league and was known for his defensive prowess. Simmons was last named an all-star in 2020-21. He hasn’t even come close to being the same player he was.

The fact that Ben Simmons still has a job in the NBA is baffling. It’s blatantly clear that Simmons is never going to be the player he once was. Brooklyn was swindled at the trade deadline back in 2021-22 when they acquired the three-time all-star. He’s played in 57 total games over the last two seasons for the Nets. Next season, Simmons is under contract for $40 million. That’s highway robbery for how little he’s played. What can the Nets do to rid themselves of Simmons for good?