Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges remains committed to the Nets despite their team struggles in 2023-24

Zach Wolpin
Since trading away their two superstars last season, it’s been a struggle for the Brooklyn Nets to win consistently. Not having Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving to lean on has changed Brooklyn’s offensive efficiency. The team doesn’t have the same star talent anymore and it’s showed in 2023-24. Brooklyn is 21-33 after the all-star break. Making the playoffs this season is unlikely to happen. 

To make matters worse, the Nets parted ways with head coach Jacque Vaughn on Monday. In a press conference with the media, general manager Sean Marks said the team was not playing to its standard and a change had to be made. Despite all the struggles as a team, Brooklyn’s ace Mikal Bridges remains committed to the Nets.

What do the Nets need to do this offseason to make themselves a competitive franchise again?


At the trade deadline in 2022-23, the Nets made a blockbuster trade with the Suns. Brooklyn shipped off Kevin Durant and in return, they got Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four first-round picks. Brooklyn’s roster is filled with several role players and they are lacking a true superstar. Bridges has tried to be that player for the Nets this season. However, he’s still working to become a consistent scorer on offense. When he was traded to the Nets last season, Bridges averaged (26.1) points in his final 27 games.

Through 54 games in 2023-24, Bridges is averaging (21.7) points per game. That is the most of any player on the team this season. Brooklyn is lacking the consistent offense they used to have with Durant and Irving. After the firing of Jacque Vaughn, Mikal Bridges was questioned about his commitment to the Nets. He told the media “he’s here now and wants to stay here.” There’s been speculation about Bridges leaving the team. However, the 27-year-old reassured Nets fans that it won’t happen.


It’s not a secret that the Nets value Mikal Bridges extremely high. They’ve reportedly been offered up to four first-round picks in exchange for the one-time All-Defensive first-team selection. Despite those offers, the Nets refuse to budge and are committed to the former first-round pick. Mikal Bridges still needs to develop as a player before the Nets can be serious contenders. There are no questions about his defensive effort, but his offense is shaky at times. Truthfully, Bridges is more of a secondary scorer and is being forced to play a bigger role with Brooklyn. What can the team do this offseason to give the 27-year-old some assistance?

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
