‘The Assassin Baby’ aims to defend his UFC Flyweight Title for the first time this weekend at UFC 290. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of the Mexican MMA king, Brandon Moreno. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals.

Brandon Moreno Net Worth Estimated At $1.6 Million

Brandon Moreno faces Alexandre Pantoja in the co-main event this weekend at UFC 290 at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Going into this co-main event bout at UFC 290, Brandon Moreno is priced as the -200 betting favorite to win the fight outright with the best offshore gambling sites. His opponent, the challenger Alexandre Pantoja is of course the underdog with the best US sportsbooks.

Here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Brandon Moreno’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Brandon Moreno’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $1.6 million.

The 29-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is recognised as the best 125-pound fighter on the planet. The Mexican MMA sensation has won 21 professional fights, including 10 fights in the UFC organisation and two UFC title fights.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $1.6 million, based on his lifetime earnings. Moreno has had an outstanding career so far, and looks to further solidify his legacy as the best flyweight on the planet this coming weekend.

Since winning the UFC Flyweight Title for the first time back in June 2021, ‘The Assassin Baby’ has earned millions of dollars. More about Moreno’s career earnings later in this article.

The Mexican’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures outside of the octagon too. His other main earners outside of MMA come through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of Brandon Moreno has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, with ‘The Assassin Baby’ cementing himself as one of the greatest flyweight MMA fighters since the great Demetrius ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson.

Brandon Moreno net worth figure per sportskeeda.com

Brandon Moreno Career Earnings

Ever since Brandon Moreno signed for the UFC, he has gradually earned more money as his career has progressed. For his first UFC fight against Louis Smolka, ‘The Great’ was paid around $72,500.

Compare Moreno’s UFC debut purse to his last fight. For his UFC Flyweight Title clash with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 283, Moreno reportedly pocketed $642,000. This emphasizes just how big of a star the Mexican is and how much of a draw he is to fans all around the world – especially in his home country.

Just inside the octagon and in his career in the UFC, Brandon Moreno has earned $2,263,500 according to mmasalaries.com. This puts ‘The Assassin Baby’ right up there as one of the highest paid UFC fighters on the current roster. Of course, this is nowhere near the likes of what Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya, Khabib Nurmagomedov or Jon Jones have earned in their career, but it’s still a lot of money!

The biggest purse of Brandon Moreno’s career to date in the UFC came at UFC 277 against Kai Kara-France in their rematch bout. Moreno reportedly earned a guaranteed salary of $682,000. This of course takes into consideration the pay-per-view revenue, the gate and Moreno’s endorsement deals too.

Several other high caliber fights of Moreno’s have earned him a fortune too in recent years. For example, his third fight with Deiveson Figueiredo in 2022 reportedly earned the Mexican somewhere in the region of $642,000. He pocketed $180,00 for his first fight with Figueiredo, and $282,000 in their rematch the following year.

More about Brandon Moreno’s outside of the octagon earnings next.

Brandon Moreno UFC Earnings (Last 10):

Fight Fight Purse Moreno vs Figueiredo 4 – UFC 283 $642,000 Moreno vs Kara-France 2 – UFC 277 $682,000 Moreno vs Figueiredo 3 – UFC 270 $642,000 Moreno vs Figueiredo 2 – UFC 263 $282,000 Moreno vs Figueiredo – UFC 256 $180,000 Moreno vs Royval – UFC 255 $75,000 Moreno vs Formiga – UFC Fight Night $71,000 Moreno vs Kara-France – UFC 245 $67,000 Moreno vs Askarov – UFC Fight Night $36,000 Moreno vs Pantoja – UFC Fight Night $22,500

All career earnings info provided by mmasalaries.com

Brandon Moreno Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Brandon Moreno has a net worth of $1.6 million and has earned upward of $2 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

Given his rise to fame and immense success in the cage, Brandon Moreno is endorsed by several huge global companies. The reigning UFC Flyweight Champion has teamed up with several companies such as Venum, Monster Energy, Game Up Neutrition, Pur3 L1fe, MyBookie, and Sheath, who are just a few of his various sponsors.

It is unknown exactly how much these endorsement deals are worth, but it is sure to be big money for one of the best fighters on the UFC roster. Given that Moreno is a current UFC belt holder, it comes as no surprise to learn that there are number companies looking to sponsors him and get on board ‘The Assassin baby’ hype-train.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings outside of the octagon are all huge factors in the growth of Brandon Moreno’s net worth.

Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Moreno’s next fight.

Other Content You May Like