Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Wednesday 20th July 2022

Both Teams To Score Tips

BTTS Tips for Wednesday

Dynamo Kiev and Fenerbahce will go head-to-head in their UEFA Champions League second qualifying round on Wednesday evening in Lodz, Poland at the Stadion LKS.

Neither side needed to play in the first qualifying round and were seeded straight into the second edition of the tournament with the opportunity to play amongst Europe’s elite.

The pair met last year in a friendly which ended 1-1, thanks to Bogdan Lednev’s opener for Kiev inside the first 30 minutes and Dimitrios Pelkas levelled it up just after the hour mark.

We’re tipping both teams to score in this Champions League qualifying first leg.

Orlando City vs Arsenal – BTTS – NO at 4/5

Arsenal are undefeated across their two pre-season fixtures so far, picking up a 5-3 win against FC Nurnberg and gliding past fellow Premier League outfit Everton 2-0.

The next challenge for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners is MLS side Orlando City who occupy fifth position in the Eastern Conference, and boast talent such as Joao Moutinho and Alexandre Pato.

Brand new £50m signing Gabriel Jesus has three goals for his new club so far, and we’re tipping a clean sheet for Arsenal on Wednesday to extend their impressive pre-season form.

Hull City vs Leicester City – BTTS – YES at 4/6

Leicester City are still awaiting their first pre-season victory after a 2-1 defeat to Notts County and a 3-3 draw against Oud-Heverlee Leuven which have marked a disappointing summer so far for the Foxes.

Leicester have failed to bring any players in despite the Premier League season being right around the corner, with rumours circulating that key players such as Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne, and Jamie Vardy could depart the King Power in order to fund any arrivals.

Hull City have won two on the bounce against Brighton U23s and Malaga, and Shota Arveladze’s side are in fine form heading into the encounter with the 2016 Premier League champions.

We’re tipping both teams to score on Wednesday in the battle between the Tigers and the Foxes.

