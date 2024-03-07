Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has named AC Milan man Theo Hernandez as Alphonso Davies’ potential replacement at Bayern Munich. However, the Italian warns the transfer will not be easy, as Milan consider him an integral member of their squad.

Alphonso Davies Could Join Real Madrid In The Summer

European powerhouse Real Madrid are reportedly looking to add a left-back to their ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window and have identified Bayern Munich’s Davies as their top choice. The Whites will buy the Canadian left-back if Bayern set a fair price. Otherwise, they will wait for Davies to run down his contract and join them as a free agent in July 2025.

According to sources, the 23-year-old is excited by the prospect of representing the 14-time European champions and is happy to wait it out if necessary.

With Davies inching close to an exit, Bayern need to buy a replacement to keep the left flank alive and kicking. Romano believes long-time target Hernandez could be the one to fill in, but the move will not be easy to pull off.

Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Bayern Munich Could Struggle To Sign Theo Hernandez

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed Milan rated Hernandez highly and might only accept a world-record bid for the 26-year-old.

He wrote:

“Alphonso Davies remains a target for Real Madrid as long as the price is right. But what about potential replacements for Bayern at left-back?

“Bayern have been monitoring Theo Hernandez for years, but at the moment they haven’t made contact with AC Milan or with his agents. So nothing is really concrete yet and we should respect Milan on this one; Hernandez is a crucial player for them, and a transfer would cost really big big money, probably a record fee for a left-back in case they want to try for him. This is not something that would be ‘easy’ at all.”

Hernandez was one of Milan’s best performers as they won the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season. The jet-heeled Frenchman has so far played 201 games for the Rossoneri, scoring 28 times and providing 37 assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2026.