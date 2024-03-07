Soccer

Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Names Potential Alphonso Davies Replacement, But Says It Will Be A Difficult Move

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Bayern Munich Ace Alphonso Davies Is On Real Madrid's Radar
Bayern Munich Ace Alphonso Davies Is On Real Madrid's Radar

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has named AC Milan man Theo Hernandez as Alphonso Davies’ potential replacement at Bayern Munich. However, the Italian warns the transfer will not be easy, as Milan consider him an integral member of their squad.

Alphonso Davies Could Join Real Madrid In The Summer

European powerhouse Real Madrid are reportedly looking to add a left-back to their ranks in the upcoming summer transfer window and have identified Bayern Munich’s Davies as their top choice. The Whites will buy the Canadian left-back if Bayern set a fair price. Otherwise, they will wait for Davies to run down his contract and join them as a free agent in July 2025.

According to sources, the 23-year-old is excited by the prospect of representing the 14-time European champions and is happy to wait it out if necessary.

With Davies inching close to an exit, Bayern need to buy a replacement to keep the left flank alive and kicking. Romano believes long-time target Hernandez could be the one to fill in, but the move will not be easy to pull off.

Fabrizio Romano Explains Why Bayern Munich Could Struggle To Sign Theo Hernandez

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Romano claimed Milan rated Hernandez highly and might only accept a world-record bid for the 26-year-old.

He wrote:

Alphonso Davies remains a target for Real Madrid as long as the price is right. But what about potential replacements for Bayern at left-back?

Bayern have been monitoring Theo Hernandez for years, but at the moment they haven’t made contact with AC Milan or with his agents. So nothing is really concrete yet and we should respect Milan on this one; Hernandez is a crucial player for them, and a transfer would cost really big big money, probably a record fee for a left-back in case they want to try for him. This is not something that would be ‘easy’ at all.”

Hernandez was one of Milan’s best performers as they won the Serie A title in the 2021-22 season. The jet-heeled Frenchman has so far played 201 games for the Rossoneri, scoring 28 times and providing 37 assists. His contract with the club runs out in June 2026.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United Star Casemiro Is One Of The Highest Paid Players In England
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Casemiro’s Future At Old Trafford Amid Saudi Links

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024
MLS LIonel Messi Inter Miami
Soccer
CONCACAF Champions Cup: Nashville SC Vs. Inter Miami – Where To Watch In US, Lionel Messi’s Form Guide & Match Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will begin their CONCACAF Champions Cup journey with a Round-of-16 clash against Major League Soccer (MLS) rivals Nashville SC on Thursday night (March 7). Keep reading…

Real Madrid Qualify For Champions League Quarter Finals
Soccer
Real Madrid 1-1 RB Leipzig: Unconvincing Whites Scrape Through To UEFA Champions League Quarter-Finals
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 07 2024

La Liga giants Real Madrid welcomed Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday night (March 6)….

Manchester United Legend Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer
Club Legend Gary Neville Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Let Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Down During Second Manchester United Spell
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham Has Been One Of The Leaders In Non-Penalty Goals Scored
Soccer
“The most mature 17-year-old I’ve ever met” – Former Boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Explains Why Manchester United Failed To Land Real Madrid Ace Jude Bellingham
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Red Devils Are Monitoring 19-Year-Old Midfielder, Manchester City Also Interested
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Has Scored 15 Non-Penalty Goals In Ligue 1
Soccer
“I have many issues but the coach is not one of them” – Kylian Mbappe Claims Relationship Is ‘Good’ With PSG Boss Luis Enrique
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 06 2024
Arrow to top