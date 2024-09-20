Soccer

Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 21-Year-Old Transfer Target Could Leave Parent Club In 2025

Sushan Chakraborty
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has said Liverpool target Xavi Simons, who is currently on loan at RB Leipzig from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), could look for a different challenge in the summer of 2025. The Italian, however, stated that the Netherlands international had not yet held talks with the Reds or any other club about his post-PSG plans.

Xavi Simons Has Not Had Enough Chances at PSG

Simons joined PSG Youth from Barcelona’s U16 side in July 2019. He rose through the ranks at the club and earned his senior team contract in January 2022. However, with superstars like Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, and Lionel Messi in the team, PSG could not guarantee Simons regular game time. As a result, he joined PSV Eindhoven in July 2022 and spent the season gathering invaluable experience at a top European club.

The following summer, he returned to the Parc des Princes, but left on another loan spell, this time to RB Leipzig. Toward the end of the 2023-24 season, the 21-year-old decided to extend his stay for another year.

Liverpool Target Simons Could Leave PSG

Simons has shown excellent progress at Leipzig, becoming one of the first names on their team sheet. However, according to Romano, Simons is unlikely to continue at Leipzig or become a first-teamer at PSG.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, he revealed:

One of the players being considered around Europe in the summer was, for sure, Xavi Simons. He’s always been in the media and there have always been rumors. I always told you “Leipzig, Leipzig, Leipzig” in the summer because they were pushing, and in the end the player decided to continue in Germany to give Leipzig an opportunity to win titles.

In summer 25 he will formally return to PSG but remember this; the expectation is still for Xavi Simons to try something different.”

Premier League outfit Liverpool are reportedly keen admirers of the player. But so far, the Reds have not held talks with him about a transfer.

Romano concluded by adding:

It’d be a pure guess job at the moment as no club has planned anything for him but, for sure, top clubs will keep monitoring his progress at Leipzig.

I’m sure there’s a good chance for Xavi to leave PSG on a permanent transfer in 2025, but it’s not something already agreed with Liverpool or any other club.

Simons has played 48 games for Leipzig so far, scoring 11 times and providing 16 assists. He has yet to get off the mark in the Bundesliga this season but scored in his only appearance at the DFB-Pokal.

