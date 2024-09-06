Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen has dismissed links with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, declaring he is “very happy” in Catalonia. He also praised Barca’s excellent start to La Liga, urging his teammates to keep up the good work under Hansi Flick.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen Not Looking To Trade Barcelona For Bayern Munich

Following Manuel Neuer’s retirement from the German national team, Ter Stegen has automatically become the country’s goalkeeper of choice. After his promotion, there have been talks of him replacing Neuer at Bayern Munich as well.

Ter Stegen responded to the suggestions, saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“I have a relatively long contract at Barcelona. I’m very happy there. My family is happy in Catalunya. I’m looking forward to the season, that’s where I have to focus.

“You never know what will happen in the future. I don’t know if playing in Germany again will be a goal for me in the future. We’ll see. But overall, I’m very happy with my situation and where I am at the moment.”

Ter Stegen, 32, has been at Barcelona since switching from Borussia Monchengladbach in July 2014. He has played 417 games for Barcelona in all competitions, keeping 175 clean sheets and conceding 408 goals.

Ter Stegen Urges Barca To Keep Pushing Under Hansi Flick

After going trophyless under Xavi in the 2023-24 season, Barcelona is pushing to rebuild under former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Flick. It is still early days, but Barcelona’s start to the season has been nothing short of extraordinary. The Blaugrana has won all four of their matches thus far, scoring a smashing 13 goals and conceding just three. With 12 points on the board, they sit at the top of the La Liga rankings, four points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Ter Stegen is delighted with how things are going, but he knows better than to be complacent. Discussing Barca’s performance under Flick, he said:

“I think the start is very good. I’m happy for him that everything is going the way it is.

“We can’t rest on our laurels. We have a very young team, Lewandowski, I, and Co. have to lead the team. Flick has a clear opinion and we have to implement it.”

Barcelona will return to action with a clash against local rivals Girona, after the international break, on September 15.