Ex-Celtic star Chris Sutton has said he is unsure how the game between West Ham United and Chelsea will play out, considering neither team has looked consistent. So, he has made a safe bet and predicted the London teams will settle for a 1-1 draw.

West Ham and Chelsea are both looking for a fresh start. While the Hammers have brought in Julen Lopetegui to replace David Moyes at the helm, the Blues have opted to replace Mauricio Pochettino with Enzo Maresca. West Ham, who finished ninth in the Premier League last season, have picked up four points in as many games and are sitting in 14th place in the rankings. Chelsea, who came fifth last term, are currently in eighth place with seven points after four matches.

Chris Sutton is Expecting a Draw Between West Ham United and Chelsea

Predicting the outcome of the clash between the local rivals on Saturday, September 21, Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

“West Ham supposedly replaced David Moyes because they wanted to play ‘the West Ham way’, and the Hammers’ technical director Tim Steidten was reportedly flying managers in for talks when Moyes was still in charge. In his wisdom, Steidten decided to go for Julen Lopetegui, a manager with similar traits to Moyes in terms of how he is a pragmatist.

“They spent a lot of money in the summer, about £130m on new players, but are they going to do better than last season under Moyes, when they finished ninth? I am not sure they will.”

He added:

“This is a very difficult game to call because West Ham have not been playing particularly well and I am not convinced by Chelsea either. They were very fortunate to beat Bournemouth last time out.

“I really do not have a clue how this one will go, so I suppose the sensible thing for me to go for is a draw.”

Sutton’s prediction: 1-1

According to Sportsmole, West Ham United and Chelsea have met 122 times across all competitions. The Pensioners have the edge in the head-to-head record, having won 55 times and lost 44. There have also been 23 draws.