Report: Barcelona Midfielder To Be Fit For Villarreal Clash Despite Suffering Blow In Champions League Defeat To Monaco

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick
Barcelona Coach Hansi Flick

Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado will reportedly be available for the La Liga game against Villarreal this weekend despite suffering a painful end to the UEFA Champions League clash against AS Monaco. Casado put in a remarkable shift in the match as Barca played the majority of the match at Stade Louis II with 10 men.

Barcelona were subjected to a disappointing start to their UEFA Champions League campaign on Thursday, September 19, as they made the trip to Monaco. Inside the first 10 minutes, Hansi Flick’s side were down to 10 men, with Eric Garcia receiving marching orders for a last-man foul on Takumi Minamino.

Shortly after the dismissal, Monaco pulled ahead, with Maghnes Akliouche drawing first blood. Barca youngster Lamine Yamal scored a superb equalizer in the 28th minute, but the visitors could not salvage the game. George Ilenikhena scored in the 71st minute to seal a 2-1 win for the home team.

Marc Casado Likely To Be Fit For Barcelona’s Clash With Villarreal

With his defensive-midfield partner Garcia gone so early, Casado had to put in an even more intense shift to preserve Barcelona’s shape in the middle of the park. Throughout the game, the 21-year-old took a few beatings and was limping heavily toward the end of the game. After the final whistle, Casado collapsed to the floor, with many fearing that he had picked up an injury.

However, according to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Casado simply picked up a heavy knock in the game. He reportedly hurt his ankle following a challenge from a Monaco player. Since it is only a knock, Casado is expected to be back for the La Liga meeting with Villarreal at El Madrigal on Sunday, September 22.

This report will offer respite to Hansi Flick, as he has been struggling with absentees in the middle of the park. With Frenkie de Jong, Fermin Lopez, and Gavi still recovering from injuries, Casado, Pablo Torre, and Pedri are the only natural central midfielders available to the manager. Although he has used Garcia and Raphinha in midfield, they have not looked comfortable against high-pressing units.

Barcelona have amassed 15 points from their first five La Liga matches. They are currently sitting at the top of the La Liga rankings, four points clear of defending champions Real Madrid in second place.

