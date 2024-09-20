Soccer

“He’s got a huge potential” – Cristiano Ronaldo Predicts Barcelona Ace Will Be ‘The Best Player Of This New Generation’

Sushan Chakraborty
Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on Barcelona ace Lamine Yamal, backing him to become the best player of his generation. The Portuguese superstar also added that Yamal was in the perfect environment to fulfill his “huge potential.”

Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Has The World At His Feet

In just one and a half seasons, Yamal has established himself as one of the most sought-after players in the world, if not the most sought-after. He made his La Liga debut when he was 15, broke into Barcelona’s first team at 16, and became a European champion with Spain a day after turning 17, shattering records left, right, and center.

The La Masia graduate has played 57 games for the Blaugrana so far, scoring 17 times and providing 11 assists. He has scored four goals and provided four assists in just six games this season. Meanwhile, for Spain, Yamal has notched three goals and nine assists in 16 games. He chipped in with one goal and four assists in the 2024 European Championship and won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Cristiano Ronaldo Thinks Lamine Yamal Will Be The Best Player Of His Generation

Ronaldo, an icon of Barcelona’s fiercest rivals Real Madrid, showered Yamal with praise during a chat with Rio Ferdinand, predicting the 17-year-old will rule his generation. On his YouTube channel, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner said (via ESPN):

He’s got a huge potential. I see a lot of talent. But let’s see during his journey what’s going to happen.

But I think he’ll make it. He will be the best player of this new generation.

He added:

He needs luck because he is very young.

I hope he doesn’t have any problems [injuries]. He is in a context that helps him a lot. Spain’s national team is really good.”

Yamal has an abundance of raw talent and has the temperament to follow in the footsteps of the great Lionel Messi. However, whether he manages to do so at Barcelona remains to be seen.

According to Dani Olmo’s agent Andy Bara, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) tabled a massive $260 million+ bid for Yamal during the summer transfer window. Barca could turn the offer down without any hesitation because Yamal was not interested in a switch. However, if the Catalans do not fix their act and start winning trophies, especially in Europe, the player could be tempted to look for a new project.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
