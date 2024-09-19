Ex-England international Louis Saha has advised Manchester United to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Xavi Simons. The 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) participant is currently plying his trade at RB Leipzig on loan from PSG.

Louis Saha Advises Manchester United To Go After Xavi Simons

Manchester United has not had the most impressive of starts this season. After yielding the FA Community Shield to Manchester City, the Red Devils lost two of their first three games in the Premier League. They have since racked up two victories — one in the Premier League and another in the Carabao Cup — but they have yet to exert enough control in midfield.

Saha, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester United, has named one player who could address the problem the club is facing. Speaking to Casino Hawks, he said (via DAZN):

“I think Manchester United should target Xavi Simons. I really like him and he’s the sort of player that could have a huge impact at the club.

“He showed up during Euro 2024 and I think he provides a great option in transition in midfield as well as creating chances for his team-mates. There aren’t many players in that bracket, Dani Olmo at Barcelona is another one. I definitely think Simons has the capacity to be a success if he did end up at United.”

Explaining his suggestion, Saha added:

“He’s very hard to defend against because he’s always on the move, United still need legs in midfield and more creativity and unpredictability.

“Jadon Sancho is a player that didn’t fit tactically, but I don’t think that will be the case with Simons. He is confident in his quality and it looks like he has the character to succeed.”

Xavi Simons Was Spectacular In EURO 2024

The Netherlands enjoyed a fine EURO 2024 campaign. They played impressive soccer and went all the way to the semi-finals. Ronald Koeman’s side fell short in the final-four clash against England, but there were a lot of positives to take away from the campaign. One of those positives was 21-year-old Simons, who performed splendidly throughout the competition.

The PSG loanee played six games in the competition, scoring once and providing three assists. He created 12 chances, had 16 touches in the opposition box, won 21 duels, and made 17 recoveries.