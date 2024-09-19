Soccer

“He’s the sort of player that could have a huge impact” – Louis Saha Explains Why Manchester United Should Go After PSG Youngster

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag

Ex-England international Louis Saha has advised Manchester United to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Xavi Simons. The 2024 European Championship (EURO 2024) participant is currently plying his trade at RB Leipzig on loan from PSG.

Louis Saha Advises Manchester United To Go After Xavi Simons

Manchester United has not had the most impressive of starts this season. After yielding the FA Community Shield to Manchester City, the Red Devils lost two of their first three games in the Premier League. They have since racked up two victories — one in the Premier League and another in the Carabao Cup — but they have yet to exert enough control in midfield.

Saha, who won two Premier League titles with Manchester United, has named one player who could address the problem the club is facing. Speaking to Casino Hawks, he said (via DAZN):

I think Manchester United should target Xavi Simons. I really like him and he’s the sort of player that could have a huge impact at the club.

He showed up during Euro 2024 and I think he provides a great option in transition in midfield as well as creating chances for his team-mates. There aren’t many players in that bracket, Dani Olmo at Barcelona is another one. I definitely think Simons has the capacity to be a success if he did end up at United.”

Explaining his suggestion, Saha added:

He’s very hard to defend against because he’s always on the move, United still need legs in midfield and more creativity and unpredictability.

Jadon Sancho is a player that didn’t fit tactically, but I don’t think that will be the case with Simons. He is confident in his quality and it looks like he has the character to succeed.”

Xavi Simons Was Spectacular In EURO 2024

The Netherlands enjoyed a fine EURO 2024 campaign. They played impressive soccer and went all the way to the semi-finals. Ronald Koeman’s side fell short in the final-four clash against England, but there were a lot of positives to take away from the campaign. One of those positives was 21-year-old Simons, who performed splendidly throughout the competition.

The PSG loanee played six games in the competition, scoring once and providing three assists. He created 12 chances, had 16 touches in the opposition box, won 21 duels, and made 17 recoveries.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer

LATEST “He’s the sort of player that could have a huge impact” – Louis Saha Explains Why Manchester United Should Go After PSG Youngster

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 19 2024
Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola Manchester City Vs Arsenal
Soccer
“They’ve been the biggest challenge” – Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Heaps Praise On Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal Ahead Of Premier League Showdown
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 19 2024

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Arsenal ahead of their blockbuster Premier League meeting, saying they have been City’s biggest challengers in the last couple of years. Guardiola also…

Liverpool Boss Arne Slot Looks On
Soccer
Liverpool: Journalist Criticizes Arne Slot’s Team Selection in Clashes Against Nottingham Forest and AC Milan
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 19 2024

Colombian journalist Andres Marocco has questioned Liverpool manager Arne Slot’s team selection for the matches against Nottingham Forest and AC Milan. Marocco believes Slot should have used Luis Diaz differently…

Ange Postecoglou Is Tottenham Hotspur Manager
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses 26-Year-Old’s Future Amid Real Madrid Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 19 2024
Barcelona Manager Hansi Flick
Soccer
Report: Barcelona Forward Determined To Revive Career Under Hansi Flick
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 19 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“Yeah, he worries me” – Ian Wright Names Player Who Could Hurt Arsenal In Their Champions League Clash With Atalanta
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
New Chelsea Boss Enzo maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims 27-Year-Old Is Likely To Leave In January Despite Rejoining First-Team
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Sep 18 2024
Arrow to top