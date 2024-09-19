Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has praised Arsenal ahead of their blockbuster Premier League meeting, saying they have been City’s biggest challengers in the last couple of years. Guardiola also predicted the Gunners will keep fighting for the title for the foreseeable future, as they have built a deep squad filled with young players.

Pep Guardiola Praises Manchester City Rivals Arsenal

The two top contenders for the 2024-25 Premier League title, Manchester City and Arsenal will meet at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Matchday 5. Both teams have looked in top shape so far, setting the stage for an unpredictable, high-stakes battle.

On Wednesday, September 18, Guardiola’s side began their UEFA Champions League journey with a trip to Inter Milan. Following the tussle at San Siro, which shockingly ended goalless, Guardiola spoke about the next challenge at hand — the game against Arsenal on Sunday, September 22.

“I don’t know the idea of Mikel, of how they’re going to play. I’ll have to read it and adapt it,” said Guardiola (via The Mirror).

“But it’s another unbelievable team, they defend really well, they don’t concede chances, they don’t concede goals, they are really good in many aspects, they control everything.”

He added:

“They’ve been the biggest challenge, title contenders the last two seasons they are there and they will be there for many years because they create a deeper squad, a young team. So it’s another good test but we are in September, so I like to see the team, many things we are better than the past, even better than the past how we’ve done it, we’ll see what happens on Sunday.”

Man City and Arsenal played out a goalless draw in this fixture last season. Guardiola and Co. ultimately won the title by two points.

Manchester City vs Arsenal: Form Watch

Manchester City, the only English club in history to win four consecutive Premier League titles, have enjoyed a brilliant start to the domestic campaign. The Cityzens opened their season with a win over Chelsea and they have not stopped since, securing four victories on the bounce. With 12 points on the board, Man City sits at the top of the Premier League rankings.

Save for a minor blip, Arsenal has also been excellent. Arteta and Co. won their first two games of the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, beating Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa. On Matchday 3, they played out a 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion. Declan Rice received an indirect red card in that match. Even without Rice and Martin Odegaard (injured), Arsenal returned to winning ways on September 15, beating Tottenham Hotspur 1-0 away from home.