Reputed journalist Florian Plettenberg has claimed Real Madrid is unlikely to sign Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich this summer. The Bavarians are reportedly planning their season with the Canadian and want to see how he fares under Vincent Kompany.

Real Madrid Do Not Want To Pay A Massive Sum For Alphonso Davies

Real Madrid has long kept tabs on Bayern Munich left-back Davies. After signing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent, Madrid was expected to go after the jet-heeled full-back. However, the move was always in doubt, as the two clubs had to find an agreement over the transfer fee.

With Davies’ deal with Bayern expiring in June 2025, Real Madrid reportedly expected the German outfit to sell the 23-year-old for a discounted price. However, Bayern has refused to negotiate, declaring any prospective suitor must pay €50 million ($55.05 million) to prize Davies away from the Allianz Arena.

There was an expectation that Los Blancos would launch a late bid for Davies toward the end of the summer transfer window. Plettenberg, however, does not think a late lunge would materialize.

Florian Plettenberg Expects Alphonso Davies To Stay At Bayern Munich

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Plettenberg revealed:

“FC Bayern have not expected Real Madrid to make an offer for Alphonso Davies in August!

“Now Carlo Ancelotti has already announced a transfer stop.”

As per Plettenberg, Bayern could even offer Davies an improved contract if he impresses under Kompany.

He added:

“Bayern are firmly planning on Davies for this season. The plan remains: if his performances improve under Vincent Kompany, they are prepared to improve their offer for a contract extension again in the next months.

“Otherwise, a free transfer in 2025 is very likely, with Real Madrid being the top favorite at this stage. So far, Bayern have no knowledge of a pre-agreement between Davies/Real.”

Davies has been at the Allianz Arena since joining from Vancouver in January 2019. Since the switch, Davies has slowly and steadily become an integral part of the German outfit. He has so far played 195 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 11 times and providing 31 assists. He has won 13 trophies with Bayern, including five Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League trophy.