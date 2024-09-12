Soccer

Report: Liverpool Intensifies Interest In Signing Bundesliga Superstar

Sushan Chakraborty
New Liverpool Boss Arne Slot

Premier League heavyweights Liverpool are reportedly showing heightened interest in Bayern Munich ace Jamal Musiala. Manchester City, Real Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also keeping a close eye on the Bundesliga dynamite as he enters the penultimate year of his contract with the Bavarians.

Liverpool Is On High Alert As Jamal Musiala Exit Nears

Musiala, 21, is one of the most sought-after young attackers in the world. The Bayern man is a sensational dribbler, is an expert at sliding into little pockets of space, and is equally adept at creating goalscoring chances and applying the finishing touch. Unsurprisingly, Bayern Munich is eager to keep him at the Allianz Arena for as long as possible. However, despite their best efforts, the Bundesliga powerhouse has not been able to tie Musiala down to a long-term contract.

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano believes Bayern is confident of sealing the deal in the coming days. But until they do, clubs will keep registering their interest, hoping the Germany international opts for a change of scenery.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool has a keen interest in Musiala and is closely monitoring his situation at Bayern. They can also take encouragement from the fact that Musiala has a strong connection to England. He was once a part of Chelsea’s youth academy and represented the England national team at youth level before committing his senior career to Germany.

Of course, even if Musiala agrees to move to Liverpool or any other club, the transfer will be far from straightforward. According to sources, Bayern Munich could demand as much as €180 million ($198.23 million) for the attacking midfielder. If agreed, Musiala would become the second-most expensive player in soccer history, behind Neymar (€222 million – $244.49 million).

Bayern Munich President Herbert Hainer Determined To Secure Jamal Musiala’s Future

In a recent interview, Musiala gave Bayern fans a scare by claiming he did not know where he would be in five years. Bayern Munich president Herbert Hainer, however, has played down the concerns.

Hainer said (via Yahoo! Sports):

No, I do not interpret it that way at all [that Musiala is unsure about his future at Bayern], because it is legitimate and exactly as Jamal says. Who would have thought five years ago that Saudi Arabia would suddenly emerge as a player and spend an incredible amount of money and bring in players? 

For me, what he says about FC Bayern is much more important. That he values ​​the club enormously and is focused on the next goals and wants to win titles.”

He continued:

I have a lot of respect for Jamal. When you see how he has developed, it’s incredible. Many people say that he will one day be the best player in the world. We want to do everything we can to keep him at FC Bayern for the long term.”

Musiala earned his first professional contract at Bayern in July 2020. He has so far played 166 games for the Bundesliga giants, scoring 44 times and providing 31 assists. He has won four Bundesliga titles and the UEFA Champions League trophy with Bayern.

