Bayer Munich sporting director Max Eberl has lashed out at Alphonso Davies’ agent, Nedal Huoseh, for claiming his client had received an “unfair” ultimatum from the club. Eberl has claimed the club have tabled a fair offer for the left-back, who is reportedly contemplating joining Real Madrid this summer.

Real Madrid Target Alphonso Davies Is Being Attacked At Bayern Munich, Claims Agent

On Wednesday (March 27), Davies’ agent Huoseh claimed his client had agreed to extend his stay a year ago, well before the Bayern Munich board went through a massive overhaul. The new management supposedly did not reach out to the player and his agent for seven months and have now delivered an ultimatum, asking the Canadian to either extend his stay or confirm his departure in two weeks.

Speaking to German outlet BILD, Huoseh said (via GOAL):

“It’s unfair to receive an ultimatum from Bayern. We will decide how to proceed at the end of the season when there is more clarity. It’s unfair that Alphonso is now being attacked. We were close to an agreement a year ago. Then the entire club management was replaced. We didn’t hear anything for seven months.

“Now we are being given an ultimatum and are supposed to react within two weeks because the club is under pressure and took a long time to reposition itself in the management? That’s not fair.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid are closely monitoring Davies’ situation at Bayern. They plan to sign the jet-heeled left-back this summer itself if Bayern demand a fair fee for the player. Else, they will move to sign the player as a free agent when his contract expires in June 2025.

Max Eberl Claims Bayern Munich Are Under No Pressure, Insists Relationship with Alphonso Davies Is “Normal”

Replying to Davies’ agent, Eberl maintained that neither Bayern Munich were under pressure nor had done anything unfair to their first-choice left-back. The sporting director said (via GOAL):

“We are not under pressure. There is a normal relationship between player and club. That is completely normal. We think that we have made a very fair and correct offer.”

He, however, insisted that the 23-year-old must make a call sooner rather than later, hinting at the aforementioned ultimatum.

“At some point in life you have to say yes or no, that’s the way it is. I can’t wait for the day before Christmas and say that ‘A decision will fall from heaven at some point’. Decisions have to come from all sides,” Eberl added.

Davies joined Bayern Munich from Canadian side Vancouver in January 2019. Over the last five-odd years, he has featured in 184 games for the club in all competitions, scoring nine times and providing 28 assists. He has won 13 trophies with the German giants, including five Bundesliga titles and a UEFA Champions League.