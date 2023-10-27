The most decorated teams in Spain, Barcelona and Real Madrid will renew hostilities in the first ‘El Clasico’ of the season this weekend. Read on to learn all the key details about the mouth-watering La Liga showdown.

Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Date, Time & Venue

Barcelona will take on their bitterest rivals Real Madrid on Saturday afternoon (October 28). The match will be played at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Catalonia, as Barcelona’s home stadium Camp Nou is currently undergoing renovation. The game will kick off at 4:15 PM local time (CEST) and 10.15 AM ET / 7.15 AM PT.

Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Where To Watch In The US

Barcelona and Real Madrid fans in the United States can watch the game live on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes. One can also catch the game on FuboTV, which offers a free trial. It is to be noted that UK-based fans will not be able to watch this season’s first El Clasico live on TV, as it will be played during the Saturday 3 PM Blackout window.

Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Recent Form & H2H

Hosts Barcelona are the only unbeaten team in La Liga this season. Playing 10 games, they have won seven and drawn thrice. With 24 points on the board, the Blaugrana find themselves in third place in the La Liga rankings, just a point behind leaders Real Madrid.

Barcelona are coming into the game in good shape. They secured a 2-1 win in their last outing on October 24, defeating Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. They also emerged victorious in their previous La Liga game, beating Athletic Bilbao 1-0.

Real Madrid, too, won their midweek (October 23) UEFA Champions League meeting with Braga, beating them 2-1 away from home. However, they dropped two crucial points in their previous La Liga outing, playing out a 1-1 draw at Sevilla.

Saturday’s fixture will mark the 255th ‘El Clasico‘ in history, with the first one taking place in May 1902. Los Blancos have a slender lead in head-to-head records, winning 102 to Barca’s 100. There have been 52 draws so far.

Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid: Prediction

It is impossible to pick a favorite for one of the most unpredictable fixtures in soccer. Both teams are filled to the brim with top-tier soccer player, stars who can single-handedly decide a game. Additionally, coaches Xavi and Carlo Ancelotti possess shrewd tactical minds, meaning Saturday’s ‘El Clasico’ is unlikely to be a high-scoring one.

We expect an intense yet cagey affair to unfold in Catalonia, one that could very well end in a stalemate. We predict a 1-1 draw in Barca’s backyard this weekend.