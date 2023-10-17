Soccer

Barcelona Full-back Joao Cancelo Hits Back At Critics After Impressing In Portugal Win

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Barcelona Star Joao Cancelo Is One Of The Most Valuable Loanees
Barcelona Star Joao Cancelo Is One Of The Most Valuable Loanees

Barcelona and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo has hit back at critics who question his professionalism, claiming he has been nothing but a model professional at the clubs he has played for.

In September, the Portugal international joined Barca on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Prior to moving to Camp Nou, Cancelo spent half a season at Bayern Munich, having fallen out of favor under Pep Guardiola in the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Some reports suggested that Cancelo fell out with Guardiola at City, which is why the Cityzens agreed to loan him out. So, while the Barcelona hierarchy is impressed with what they have seen from Cancelo so far, his image as a problematic character remains.

Barcelona Star Cancelo Hits Back At Critics After Portugal Win

Cancelo was on the scoresheet as Portugal picked up a solid 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Euro 2024 qualifying clash on Monday night (October 16). After the goal, the 29-year-old produced an emotionally charged celebration, and speaking to the press, he disclosed the reason behind it.

Cancelo said (via Barca News Network):

The celebration was with anger because things happen that aren’t related to football, and what I’ve done is value myself. It was a slap in the face with a white glove for those who criticize me.

I have always been a professional wherever I have been. Some sell an image of me that is not true. I have a good heart and do everything I can to help the Portugal national team and Barcelona“.

Cancelo also talked about his positioning, saying he is prepared to play whether his coaches want him.

He added:

I don’t mind playing on the right or on the left. I have matured a lot, and I know I can be versatile on the wings. I don’t care where they put me, and I try to perform as the coaches ask me. There’s no problem at all, and there hasn’t been one before.

Cancelo Has Been In Great Form For Barca

Since joining the Camp Nou outfit, Cancelo has featured in eight matches in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist. The Porto graduate has made the right flank his own, making defense-piercing runs, combining flawlessly with teammates, and remaining ice-cool when put under pressure by his opponents.

If he keeps this up, Barca will most likely try to extend his stay beyond the 2023-24 season.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Kylian Mbappe Will Lead PSG In The UEFA Champions League This Season
Soccer

LATEST Manchester United Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Kylian Mbappe Links

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h
Aaron Ramsdale And David Raya
Soccer
David Raya Opens Up On Relationship With Aaron Ramsdale After Replacing Him At Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya has said he has an excellent relationship with former first-choice goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, revealing they regularly help each other out in training. Despite Ramsdale’s impressive displays…

Cristiano Ronaldo Celebrating After Scoring For Portugal
Soccer
Cristiano Ronaldo Reaches Special Milestone As Portugal Demolish Bosnia In Euro 2024 Qualifiers
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h

Cristiano Ronaldo led with a brace as Portugal extended their perfect record in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers with a 5-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday night (October…

Manchester City's Erling Haaland Is One Of The Most Clinical Players In England
Soccer
5 Most Clinical Players In The Premier League This Season: Erling Haaland Claims 4th Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Pep Guardiola And His Most Expensive Signing Jack Grealish
Soccer
5 Managers Who Have Spent The Most On Transfers Since 2013-14: Pep Guardiola Claims Top Spot By A Landslide
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  7h
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“It was more about the club” – Folarin Balogun Sheds Light On His Conversations With Mikel Arteta Before Arsenal Exit
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 16 2023
England Skipper Harry Kane
Soccer
England Vs. Italy: Date, Where To Watch In US, H2H & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 16 2023
Arrow to top