Barcelona and Portugal full-back Joao Cancelo has hit back at critics who question his professionalism, claiming he has been nothing but a model professional at the clubs he has played for.

In September, the Portugal international joined Barca on a season-long loan from Manchester City. Prior to moving to Camp Nou, Cancelo spent half a season at Bayern Munich, having fallen out of favor under Pep Guardiola in the first half of the 2022-23 season.

Some reports suggested that Cancelo fell out with Guardiola at City, which is why the Cityzens agreed to loan him out. So, while the Barcelona hierarchy is impressed with what they have seen from Cancelo so far, his image as a problematic character remains.

Barcelona Star Cancelo Hits Back At Critics After Portugal Win

Cancelo was on the scoresheet as Portugal picked up a solid 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in the Euro 2024 qualifying clash on Monday night (October 16). After the goal, the 29-year-old produced an emotionally charged celebration, and speaking to the press, he disclosed the reason behind it.

Cancelo said (via Barca News Network):

“The celebration was with anger because things happen that aren’t related to football, and what I’ve done is value myself. It was a slap in the face with a white glove for those who criticize me.

“I have always been a professional wherever I have been. Some sell an image of me that is not true. I have a good heart and do everything I can to help the Portugal national team and Barcelona“.

Cancelo also talked about his positioning, saying he is prepared to play whether his coaches want him.

He added:

“I don’t mind playing on the right or on the left. I have matured a lot, and I know I can be versatile on the wings. I don’t care where they put me, and I try to perform as the coaches ask me. There’s no problem at all, and there hasn’t been one before.”

Cancelo Has Been In Great Form For Barca

Since joining the Camp Nou outfit, Cancelo has featured in eight matches in all competitions, scoring twice and providing an assist. The Porto graduate has made the right flank his own, making defense-piercing runs, combining flawlessly with teammates, and remaining ice-cool when put under pressure by his opponents.

If he keeps this up, Barca will most likely try to extend his stay beyond the 2023-24 season.