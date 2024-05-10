Premier League legend Gary Neville has claimed Manchester United will inevitably overcome the difficulties that have been plaguing them and once again become an all-conquering machine. The Man Utd icon has drawn parallels with Sir Alex Ferguson’s Red Devils, saying winning the upcoming FA Cup final against Manchester City could set Erik ten Hag’s side on their path to recovery.

Sir Alex Ferguson Endured A Difficult Start At Old Trafford

The most successful manager in the history of English soccer, 13-time Premier League winner Ferguson endured a turbulent start to his Manchester United career. After coming on as manager in 1986, Ferguson went through three consecutive trophyless campaigns. Under insurmountable pressure, the Scottish mastermind won his first trophy — the FA Cup — in the 1989–90 season, kick-starting a chain reaction.

Manchester United then won the European Cup Winners’ Cup in 1990–91, the European Supercup in 1991, and the League Cup in 1991–92 before lifting their first Premier League title in 1992–93. Over the following 19 years, Ferguson turned United into one of the best in the world, helping them to 12 Premier League titles (13 total) and two UEFA Champions League titles, amongst other honors.

Gary Neville Claims Manchester United’s Return Is Inevitable

Manchester United have not won the Premier League since Ferguson left in the 2012-13 season, while their last UEFA Champions League success came in 2008. The Red Devils are not amongst the top teams in Europe, with them struggling to even finish inside the top four every year.

Neville, however, is hopeful that it is only a poor spell for Manchester United. He believes it is impossible to keep a club of United’s pedigree out of trophies for the foreseeable future.

Speaking with the PA news agency, Neville said United’s turnaround could very well start with an FA Cup final win over Manchester City on May 25.

“Look, I hope in three, four weeks that this FA Cup final against Manchester City, which is such a tough game, we know how good City are, but if they can just defy the odds who knows where that might lead to,” Neville began.

“You know, in 1989-90 Sir Alex Ferguson won an FA Cup that put belief into him, into a group of players. They then went onto win a Cup Winners’ Cup, then went onto win the League Cup, then went onto eventually win a league title.”

He added:

“It was building block by block, step by step and that could be just around the corner, or it could be a few years away, but they will win again Manchester United. It’s inevitable.”

Manchester United have met Manchester City twice in the Premier League this season. They lost 3-0 at Old Trafford and 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.