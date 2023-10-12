Soccer

Manchester City Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Discusses Out-Of-Favor Star’s Future Amid Interest From Premier League Rivals

Sushan Chakraborty
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola
Reports have linked Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips with a winter move to Premier League sides Everton and Newcastle United. Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, meanwhile, has played such reports down, saying the Englishman is still determined to break into Pep Guardiola’s XI at City.

Romano Shoots Down Phillips Exit Talks

Recently, iNews claimed that Manchester City were contemplating letting Phillips leave in the January transfer window, six months after they decided against selling him. Newcastle United and Everton have been credited with an interest in the versatile midfielder.

Reacting to the reports about Phillips’ future, Romano claimed that neither the player nor Newcastle had decided on a winter transfer. He backed Phillips to continue at City and said the Magpies would not make a decision before learning of their Champions League fate.

Speaking in Daily Briefing, Romano said:

Despite links with Newcastle and Everton, I’m not aware of concrete talks on this one. 

Phillips wanted to stay at City this summer despite some approaches, so he’s still focused on doing his best for City, and then a decision will be made later, like November or December.

He concluded by adding:

Newcastle won’t decide anything on transfer targets before they know what happens in their Champions League group.

Phillips Has Been A Benchwarmer At Manchester City

Manchester City splurged a handsome $52.03 million fee to sign Phillips from Leeds United in the summer of 2022. The England international got a few chances early in his Man City career, but failed to make the most of them. As a result, he slipped down the pecking order and he is yet to find a way back.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder played just 21 games in the 2022-23 season, failing to score or assist. In the summer, Phillips was linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium but he expressed his desire to stay and fight for his place. It has not been an easy ride for Phillips this season as well, with him playing just 167 minutes of soccer in five matches across competitions.

Phillips’ only start this season came in City’s 1-0 defeat to Newcastle in the third round of the Carabao Cup last month.

