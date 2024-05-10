Soccer

“There’s nowhere to hide” – Stan Collymore Advises Under-Fire Star To Figure Out Whether He Is Worthy Of Representing Liverpool

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Premier League star Stan Collymore has asked Darwin Nunez to either improve his performances or leave Liverpool at the end of the season. According to Collymore, there is relentless pressure at Anfield Stadium, so Nunez must truthfully figure out whether he is cut out for the job.

Darwin Nunez Has Been Wasteful In Front Of Goal For Liverpool

Liverpool paid a handsome €85 million ($91.67 million) to sign Nunez from Benfica in the summer of 2022. The Uruguayan attacker has shown plenty of promise since the switch, but he has not been able to attain consistency.

In his debut season, Nunez scored nine goals and provided three assists in 29 Premier League matches. He got a lot of flak for not converting big chances, squandering a whopping 20 of them last season.

This season, Nunez has played 34 games in the English top flight and chipped in with 11 goals and eight assists. However, he has statistically been a worse finisher, missing a league-worst 27 big chances so far.

Stan Collymore Advises Darwin Nunez To Take A Look In The Mirror

In his column for CaughtOffside, Collymore talked about his time at Liverpool (1995-97), saying he knew exactly how much pressure Nunez was under.

The England international revealed:

I’ve been a high profile signing at Liverpool… for a club and national record transfer fee no less. The pressure is relentless, the media constant, every game micro-analysed, and fans used to winning a lot always on your back when the going isn’t so good. So, I understand what Darwin Nunez is going through.

The only question I’d ask him face to face, and one I answered in my own mind was, ‘do you feel you are good enough to score enough goals and create enough chances for your teammates?’ If he’s honest, he’ll know whether to stick or twist with the Reds and a new manager, as well as those doubting his ability.

Collymore added:

Is he a Fowler, Rush, Torres, Mo or Suarez? No, of course not, but only he can answer whether he can do it or not.

Me? I had to completely change my game to adapt to Robbie Fowler who I knew who would outscore me, so I created a lot for him while scoring at a good rate too. If Nunez can do that then he has a chance to be a resounding success for several years at Liverpool, but if he doesn’t, then for him and the club he’s better off moving because there’s nowhere to hide at Liverpool and the intensity of the analysis isn’t going anywhere.

As of May 10, Nunez’s market value sits at a whopping €70 million (via Transfermarkt). So, if Liverpool do decide to sever ties with him, they can almost get as much as they paid to bring him to Merseyside.

