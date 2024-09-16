Soccer

Report: Arsenal Working On Extending Key Player’s Contract Amid PSG Interest

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on

Premier League aspirants Arsenal have opened talks to extend Gabriel Magalhaes’ contract. The report comes amidst claims that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has taken a keen interest in the Brazilian defender. The 26-year-old’s current deal expires in June 2027.

Arsenal Wants to Extend Gabriel Magalhaes’ Contract

After coming close in the last couple of seasons, Arsenal is eager to finally win the Premier League title this season. The Gunners have not managed to clinch it since their ‘Invincible’ season in 2003-04.

To clinch the championship this year and remain in the hunt for the title for the foreseeable future, Arsenal must keep hold of their important players. Mikel Arteta’s side has already started working on it, having tied Ben White, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Jorginho to new contracts. Now, the club has started working on Gabriel’s extension, knowing PSG is keeping a close eye on the center-back.

According to TBR Football, PSG sent scouts to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (September 15) to watch two Arsenal players in action. Like Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, PSG is also one of the admirers of highly-rated center-back William Saliba and took the opportunity to watch him. The French champions also scouted Gabriel, who sits alongside PSG ace Marquinhos for the Brazilian national team. The Ligue 1 holders could be excited by the prospect of linking up the two at the Parc des Princes.

Aware of PSG’s interest in the player, Arsenal has begun contract negotiations with Gabriel. Since the player gets enough opportunities at the club, there is no reason for him to leave England. A more lucrative contract, however, will only help Arsenal’s cause.

Gabriel Produced a Man of the Match Performance Against Tottenham

In a match teeming with world-class attacking talents, it was a defender who stole the show. In Sunday’s (September 15) North London Derby, Gabriel scored the only goal of the game, propelling the visitors to a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

Gabriel scored the match-winning goal in the 64th minute. Bukayo Saka delivered a gem of a corner into the Tottenham box, prompting Gabriel to charge toward it. Evading bodies inside the area, the defender reached the delivery and found the back of the net with a close-range header.

The goal aside, Gabriel four passes into the final third, delivered two accurate long balls, made eight clearances, and won two duels. Thanks to his heroics, Gabriel took home the Man of the Match award.

