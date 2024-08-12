Tottenham Hotspur, aka Spurs, is one of the biggest teams in the English Premier League. The club has a loyal fanbase, a history of playing attractive soccer, and deep enough pockets to sign some of the most sought-after players in the world.

Over the years, Spurs have signed many top talents for big money, with Dominic Solanke becoming the latest addition to their list of blockbuster arrivals. Below, we will check out the five most valuable signings in the club’s history and where the former Bournemouth man ranks. Let’s begin!

#5 Cristian Romero – €52 million ($56.80 million)

The most expensive defender in Tottenham Hotspur’s history, Cristian Romero joined the club from Atalanta in a €52 million ($56.80 million) deal in August 2022. The Argentine center-back has easily justified his lofty price tag, emerging as one of the best defenders in the English top flight.

Romero, who won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, has played 98 games for the club in all competitions, scoring six times. His contract with Spurs ends in June 2027.

#4 Brennan Johnson – €55 million ($60.07 million)

Nottingham Forest academy graduate Brennan Johnson joined Tottenham Hotspur in a €55 million ($60.07 million) deal in September 2023. After Harry Kane’s exit, Brennan was brought in to add more firepower to Spurs’ front line. Despite lacking experience, the 23-year-old performed well in his debut season at Spurs, emerging as a dependable creator.

The 23-year-old played in 34 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring five times and providing 10 assists. If he can be a little more clinical in 2024-25, Spurs will be in a much better position to secure a top-four finish.

#3 Richarlison – €58 million ($63.34 million)

Tottenham Hotspur splurged a massive €58 million ($63.34 million) to sign Brazilian striker Richarlison from Everton in July 2022. He signed a five-year deal with the London club.

With Harry Kane’s exit links gaining momentum, Spurs decided to strike pre-emptively and ready a capable striker as his potential replacement. Richarlison, who had scored 53 goals in 152 games for the Toffees, had a lot going for him, but he simply could not show what he was capable of in his debut season. He played 27 Premier League matches in 2022-23, scoring only once. The 2023-24 season turned out to be a little better, as he scored 11 times in 28 Premier League appearances. However, he still is a long way off from being considered a worthy replacement for the club’s record scorer Kane.

#2 Tanguy Ndombele – €62 million ($67.71 million)

In July 2019, Tottenham Hotspur paid a smashing €62 million ($67.71 million) fee to sign Tanguy Ndombele from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon. Spurs wanted Ndombele to become the spine of their midfield for the foreseeable future, but that did not turn out to be the case.

Ndombele suffered a few injuries in the 2019-20 season, which caused him to miss quite a few matches. He also looked below par in matches he featured in, which caused him to slip down the pecking order. After two and a half mediocre seasons, Ndombele left on a half-season loan to Lyon. He spent the following two seasons on loan at Napoli and Galatasaray before joining OGC Nice as a free agent earlier this summer. He left Spurs after scoring 10 times in 91 games in all competitions.

#1 Dominic Solanke – €66.5 million ($72.62 million)

At the summit sits Spurs’ latest summer signing, former England international, Dominic Solanke. The north London side has paid €66.5 million ($72.62 million) to sign the 26-year-old from Bournemouth, tying him down to a six-year contract.

Spurs expected Richarlison to rise to the occasion when Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich last summer. However, he could not live up to expectations, prompting Ange Postecoglou to approve another center-forward purchase.

Solanke has joined the Lilywhites on the back of a brilliant season at Bournemouth. In the 2023-24 Premier League season, Solanke scored 19 goals in 38 appearances for Bournemouth. Between 2018-19 and 2023-24, the former Liverpool striker played 216 games across competitions, scoring 77 times and providing 31 assists.