Arsenal are targeting Amadou Onana in the 2024 summer transfer window in a bid to boost their midfield options ahead of next season.

The Gunners are long-term admirers of the Everton star and are expected to make their move once the 2023/24 campaign is over.

Onana will likely cost in the region of £80 million but if the Toffees were to get relegated, the north Londoners could potentially secure a cheaper deal.

Amadou Onana Arsenal

Amadou Onana has been one of the standout stars in the Premier League this season. It’s no surprise to see Arsenal linked with him.

Onana to Arsenal makes perfect sense. The ball-winning defensive midfielder would make a fine addition to the Gunners midfield.

Standing at 6’5”, Onana is aggressive in the tackle and offers a fine physical presence in the middle of the pitch. Alongside Declan Rice, the north Londoners would have a fearsome defensive midfield pairing.

It’s not just Onana’s defensive attributes that make him suitable to Mikel Arteta‘s side. The Belgian offers plenty up the other end of the pitch as well.

Onana would likely favor a move to the red half of north London. The lure of UEFA Champions League football will prove very attractive.

Amadou Onana Transfer

It’s not just Arsenal who are interested in Amadou Onana. La Liga giants Barcelona are also keen to acquire his services.

However, their well documented financial problems are likely to hinder their chances of signing the Everton star. Two other Premier League sides are expected to declare their interest soon.

The Gunners London rivals Chelsea are rumoured to be keeping tabs on the Belgian midfielder. Although, the Blues will need to sell players before they can bring in new signings.

Manchester United – now under the leadership of Sir Jim Ratcliffe – will likely be very active in the summer and they will have no problem in affording Onana.

At the time of writing, the north Londoners are in pole position – according to Team Talk.