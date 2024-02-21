Soccer

Arsenal, Liverpool And Manchester United Among The Suitors For Serie A Star Ederson

Author image
Ben Horlock
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are the latest Premier League clubs to join the pursuit for Serie A star Ederson.

The Atalanta midfielder is one of the most in-demand players in Europe currently. The 2024 summer transfer window will see a frenzied race to secure his signature.

Ederson has scored five times and provided one assist in 23 league appearances this season. Primarily a central midfielder, the 24-year-old can be deployed in either an attacking or defensive role as well.

His versatility, physicality and leadership qualities have made him a very attractive target for the English trio. Newcastle and Tottenham are also monitoring his progress.

Juventus are also keeping track on Ederson as they are expected to have a summer shake up. He was part of the Atalanta team that held the Old Lady to a 0-0 draw in October 2023.

Ederson Premier League Transfer

Ederson is certainly not lacking in Premier League admirers. The Brazilian midfielder appears to tick all the right boxes to have a successful career in England’s elite division.

It promises to be a hugely busy summer for Ederson and even more so, his agent. At the time of writing, there is no clear indication of his preferred destination but the 24-year-old has plenty of options.

Arsenal and Liverpool will likely be in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League which will provide Ederson the chance to test himself against the best players in the world.

The lure of representing Manchester United cannot be ignored lightly, too. The Red Devils are in a rich vein of form currently and a top-four finish will increase their chances of signing Ederson.

Newcastle and Tottenham have an outside chance of snaring the Brazilian midfielder. More so Spurs who look primed to challenge for a Champions League berth.

Ederson Transfer Value

According to transfermarkt.com, Ederson’s transfer value is listed as €27 million. It is understood that Atalanta would be willing to enter into negotiations for around €40 million.

Naturally, that fee will increase if the Brazilian continues to impress until the end of the season. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see keen suitors offer upwards of €50 million to get ahead in the race.

The asking price for Ederson definitely seems generous in the current market. Especially for the Premier League sides who are used to spending vast sums on new recruits.

As per reports from Tribal Football, Atalanta don’t want to lose their most prized asset until the end of next season. However, with a queue of suitors, La Dea may have little choice but to consider selling him in 2024.

Ben Horlock

Ben Horlock is a sports news writer who holds a degree in sports journalism (BA Hons) from Southampton Solent University. Ben has been published across a wide variety of news outlets and websites including HITC, 90min, GiveMeSport, Betfair and Zoo Magazine. As well, Ben has worked in social media for four years in the sports gambling industry. For his sins, Ben is a QPR fan and is a keen follower of all the major European football leagues.
View All Posts By Ben Horlock
