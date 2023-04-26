You can claim up to $5,550 in Kentucky Derby free bets ahead of the 149th running of the big Churchill Downs race on May 6. You can then use these betting offers to place your Kentucky Derby bets as 20 horses will go in search of the Race for the Roses.



Plus, you can also use these US offshore sportsbooks to bet in ANY US state if you are living in an area that’s currently illegal to bet on . Read on for details of these leading US sports betting sites and how you can get the most value from your horse racing 2023 Kentucky Derby betting.

Best US Sports Betting Sites for Kentucky Derby Betting

BetOnline – US horse racing site for Kentucky Derby betting & $1,000 free bet

BetUS – Sign-up bonus (up to $2,500) and horse racing odds for the Kentucky Derby

BetNow – Join with a 150% welcome bonus up to $300 for Kentucky Derby

MyBookie – Top reputation for quality and horse racing odds ahead of the Kentucky Derby

Everygame – Popular sports betting site with $750 welcome bonus for new players

US Sports Betting Update for 2023 Kentucky Derby



Across the US, sports betting is still legal in parts and prohibited in others.

However, this is also not a problem with the featured US sports betting sites below if you do live in an area US state from betting.

Regardless of being a resident in a banned betting state or not – the best offshore sportsbooks on this page will let you to bet on horse racing in ANY US State.

There are also many more benefits aside from allowing you to bet in ANY US State. As, once you’ve joined, you’ll come across many other massive advantages and benefits over the traditional bookies.

Some of these bonuses and perks, include much more competitive odds, early horse racing prices, exclusive markets you won’t find anywhere else – oh, and the sign-up process is super-simple with no KYC checks.

And there’s more. Another nice winner for horse racing bettors is there are also no bet limits for players.

Yes, you are not restricted from betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby in any area of the US – regardless of their individual state rules, including Canada. While the stakes you want to place are not limited either, unlike some traditional US horse racing betting sites.

How To Bet on The Kentucky Derby in ANY US State



Open a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your 2023 Kentucky Derby bets

When is the Kentucky Derby 2023?



The 2023 Kentucky Derby will be run on Saturday May 6 at Churchill Downs racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 6:57pm, Saturday May 6, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Churchill Downs

💰 Purse/Winner: $3m / £1,860,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Kentucky Derby Odds: Forte 5/2 | Tapit Trice 6/1 | Angel Of Empire 10/1

Kentucky Derby Betting in ANY US State with our Featured Sports Betting Sites.



The 149th running of the Kentucky Derby will be on Saturday May 6 and it’s a race the Todd Pletcher barn seem to have a strong hand in this year.

Pletcher has won the Kentucky Derby twice before in 2010 and 2017, but he’s got a live chance of making it three wins in the $3m Churchill Downs race with three of the top five in the betting.

One of his leading fancies is Forte, who is the expected 2023 Kentucky Derby favorite after winning the Florida Derby last time out. Did you know? Todd Pletcher’s last Kentucky Derby winner – Always Dreaming – also won the Florida Derby before heading to Churchill Downs.

Then, if Forte doesn’t fire, Pletcher has the likely Kentucky Derby second favorite too in Tapit Trice, who won the Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland last time out. Add in the unbeaten Louisiana Derby winner Kingsbarns, then could we even see a ‘Pletcher Trifecta’ at the 2023 Kentucky Derby this year?

How To Get a Kentucky Derby Free Bet in US



If you want to get in on the 2023 Kentucky Derby betting action, then why not also take advantage of the US sports betting apps and sites offers available to you. Our recommended horse racing sportsbooks offer decent selections of bonuses including free bets, so you could even have a lot of fun betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby with these free bets.

Just follow the steps below and claim your free bets:

Pick your offers from our comprehensive list below Click the link to go to the sportsbook’s sign-up page Join the sports betting site with your key details Deposit and bet the qualifying amount for the offer Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook for 2023 Kentucky Derby betting

1. BetOnline Kentucky Derby Free Bets: $1000 Welcome Bonus

BetOnline have a wide selection of horse racing markets, that include the upcoming 2023 Kentucky Derby – so are certainly worth joining. The BetOnline welcome bonus is also very generous giving 50% of your first deposit over $55 back in free bets. Deposit $2000 and you will receive an impressive $1000 in free bets. Which you could use to bet on the 149th Kentucky Derby and also use to bet in ANY US State or Canada.

2. BetUS Kentucky Derby Free Bets: 125% Deposit Bonus Up To $2500

BetUS are giving their new customers a lucrative welcome offer for Kentucky Derby betting. The 125% welcome offer gives a double benefit of both 100% sports bonus and a 25% casino bonus up to $2500. Therefore, if you love seeking value with your Kentucky Derby bets on May 6, then BetUS are worth signing up to.

3. BetNow Kentucky Derby Free Bets: 150% Deposit Bonus Up To $300

BetNow has another $300 to claim with their 150% welcome bonus for new players. There is a slick and easy-to-navigate site waiting for you at BetNow, with all your favorite sports covered – including horse racing so betting on the 2023 Kentucky Derby is easy.

For horse racing fans, there is also a 10% weekly rebate that is given automatically, plus with a loyalty program, refer a friend and a Reup bonus of up to 25% – there’s a lot to like at BetNow.

4. MyBookie Kentucky Derby Free Bets: 50% Deposit Bonus Up To $500

Get your Kentucky Derby horse racing betting off to the best start by redeeming the MyBookie welcome offer that gives you 50% deposit bonus up to $500 on your first deposit. The site is user-friendly and easy to navigate and has a wide range of parlay and Props Bets to choose from away from the horse racing.

5. Everygame Kentucky Derby Free Bets: $750 Welcome Bonus

Everygame are a big favorite with sports bettors and horse racing fans for over three decades now and it’s not hard to see why. With a huge range of sports markets, easy sign-up, great customer service and impressive odds, including those for the Kentucky Derby meeting, they offer a smooth customer experience. The Everygame welcome bonus also gives you 100% deposit bonus on your first three deposits up to $750.

Kentucky Derby Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Kentucky Derby odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US.

Forte @ 5/2

Tapit Trice @ 6/1

Angel Of Empire @ 10/1

Derma Sotogake @ 10/1

Kingsbarns @ 10/1

Practical Move @ 10/1

Verifying @ 14/1

Mandarin Hero @ 16/1

Two Phil’s @ 20/1

Mage @ 20/1

Hit Show @ 25/1

Lord Miles @ 25/1

Skinner @ 33/1

Confidence Game @ 33/1

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

