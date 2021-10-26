Andrew Mount’s Horse Racing Tips – Tuesday October 26th

Leading racing advisor Andrew Mount is a contributor to the Racing Post, Racing Post Weekender, Racing & Football Outlook and the GG.co.uk website. He is also a regular pundit on William Hill Radio and Racing Post TV. Andrew’s stats-based selections have proved profitable to follow of late and he has four more today.

Andrew started in the week in good fashion with 10-1 Newcastle scorer ZENZERO and he has four selections on Tuesday October 26th:

CATTERICK 1.30

QUEEN SPIRIT (system – Michael Dods second-time out 2yos)

In-form Michael Dods ha a good record with his second-time out juveniles, scoring with Sezaam (15-2) and Greenbarn (11-4) on this system in the past couple of weeks. QUEEN OF SPIRIT wasn’t best drawn in stall 7 of 8 when putting in good late work to finish fifth at Redcar on her recent debut and should know more today.

CURRAGH 3.30

WHILE YOU’RE UP (system – Sire Belardo, 3yos, 1m-1m2f on turf)

Three-year-old progeny of the Belardo have a 13 from 61 record when racing over 1m-1m2f on turf and backing them blind would have returned a profit of £71.33 to a £1 level stake at SP. WHILE YOU’RE UP found only one too good in a big field at Gowran Park last week when a recommended bet and is taken to reward each-way support again (he was 20-1 at the time of writing).

CATTERICK 4.55

RAIN CAP (system – sire Fountain Of Youth, all-weather to turf switch)

Progeny of Fountain Of Youth show a small profit when switched from the all-weather to turf (+£9.00 to a £1 level stake at SP) and RAIN CAP will be happier back at this venue after his runner-up effort to Millionaire Waltz (winner again since) on the Tapeta at Newcastle 11 days ago. He won over course and distance on his penultimate start and looks well drawn in stall 11, assuming that the runners track across to the stands’ rail in the straight.

NEWCASTLE 7.10

SILVER BUBBLE (system – Gay Kelleway first-time visored runners)

This looks more like a low-grade handicap than a maiden and it provides a good opportunity for Gay Kelleway’s SILVER BUBBLE to get off the mark. The daughter of Mayson is wearing a visor for the first time and her trainer is 12 from 72 with this headgear since 2008 for a profit of £85.39 to a £1 level stake at SP. The drop back to 6f could also bring about improvement and Mayson progeny usually respond well to first-time headgear.

