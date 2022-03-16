Alex Hammond Cheltenham Tips – 3 Festival Fancies For Day Two

As we hot-foot into the second day at the Cheltenham Festival there are plenty of top tips flying about. Here’s what Alex Hammond, from SkySports, has pinpointed as her three best Cheltenham bets on day three.
You can back Alex Hammond's Cheltenham tips on day two in a TREBLE at an incredible 49/1
Alex Hammond’s Cheltenham Tips – Day Two
2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – BRAVEMANSGAME @ 11/4 with Fitzdares
3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 10/11 with Fitzdares
3.30 Champion Bumper Tip – REDEMPTION DAY @ 6/1 with Fitzdares
Note: Odds are subject to change
2.10 Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase Tip – BRAVEMANSGAME @ 11/4 with Fitzdares
Heads here at the top of his game after four staight wins over fences and the top-rated in the field. The Paul Nicholls-trained 7 year-old jumps well and looks a staying chaser that can go to the very top.
3.30 Champion Chase Tip – SHISHKIN @ 10/11 with Fitzdares
Already has two festival wins to his name and is fully expected to add a third – this time in the Champion Chase. Heads here 7-from-7 over fences and justified his position at the head of the market when beating his main challenger – Energumene – at Ascot last time out.
3.30 Champion Bumper Tip – REDEMPTION DAY @ 6/1 with Fitzdares
Trainer Willie Mullins has won this race an incredible 11 time and even though he’s got Facile Vega (shorter in the betting) in the race, the value sits with this Paul Townend-ridden runner. A nice winner on his only start at Leopardstown at the end of December and has been freshened up with 2 1/2 months off since to prep for this.
