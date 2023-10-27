Soccer

Alan Brazil Names The Only Manchester United Player Good Enough To Start For Manchester City

Sushan Chakraborty
Former Scotland international Alan Brazil has claimed Manchester United ace Marcus Rashford is the only player who is good enough to break into Manchester City’s starting XI. Fellow talkSPORT host and former Arsenal star Ray Parlour also added Luke Shaw’s name to the mix but agreed it was tough to breach City’s XI.

Manchester United will welcome Manchester City to Old Trafford for the Manchester derby on Sunday (October 29). The Red Devils, who beat City 2-1 in the same fixture last year, have been struggling this season. Picking up 15 points from nine games, United find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League rankings. The Cityzens, on the other hand, are in second place with 21 points on the board.

Brazil And Parlour Give Damning Verdict Ahead Of City’s Visit To Old Trafford

On talkSPORT, Brazil and Parlour discussed the gulf in quality between the two Manchester sides. Brazil claimed that only Rashford could get into City’s XI, while Parlour added that a 100% fit Shaw might also have a shot.

Former United striker Brazil said:

“The way United are playing it’s only Rashford who would get in that City side.”

Parlour added:

[Nathan] Ake has done brilliantly at left-back, maybe Luke Shaw when he’s 100 percent fit? I think he’s [Shaw] really improved this season and potentially for England as well.

Other than that it’s really difficult. They’ve got so many top players Manchester City and that’s why they’re going to be the ones to beat still. Whoever comes above City this season will win the league.

Marcus Rashford Has Been Below Par For Manchester United This Season

Rashford is capable of giving any defender a run for his money, but he has not been at his majestic best in the 2023-24 Premier League season. He has featured in nine Premier League games this season, scoring just once and providing an assist.

In contrast, Rashford’s 2022-23 campaign was a lot more explosive. The Manchester United academy graduate appeared in 35 games in the English top flight, bagging 17 goals and providing five assists.

Erik ten Hag needs his superstar to recapture his best form as soon as possible if they are to have a realistic chance of finishing inside the top four this season.

