Defending champions Ajax will play the match against Fortuna Sittard at the Johan Cruyff Arena on 23rd December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 01:00, Johan Cruyff Arena

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Preview

Ajax won the last match against Feyenoord by a 2-0 scoreline in which they managed to get 54% possession. Not only this but, Ajax stands in second place in the League table having 39 points from 17 games.

On the other hand, Fortuna Sittard played the match with FC Utrecht and the match ended in a 2-2 draw. In this match, Fortuna Sittard registered four shots on target and 48% possession. Furthermore, Fortuna Sittard is in 16th place in the table with 13 points from 17 games so far.

Last but not the least, Ajax got a victory against Fortuna Sittard by a 5-0 scoreline at Fortuna Sittard Stadion.

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Team News

Ajax will be without Martinez, Noussair Mazraoui, Maarten Stekelenburg, Sean Klaiber, and Mohammed Kudus whereas Fortuna Sittard has not reported any injuries or suspensions so far.

Ajax possible starting lineup:

Pasveer; Mazraoui, Timber, Martinez, Blind; Alvarez, Gravenberch, Berghuis; Antony, Tadic, Haller

Fortuna Sittard possible starting lineup:

Van Osch; Cox, Tirpan, Samaris, Lonwijk, Janssen; Tekie, Duarte, Rienstra; Seuntjens, Flemming

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Ajax: 1/20

Draw: 12/1

Fortuna Sittard: 33/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/19

Under: 23/18

Ajax vs Fortuna Sittard Prediction

After losing at home to AZ Alkmaar, Ajax has won back-to-back games. By a wide margin, the defending champions have the best attacking and defensive records in the league. They’ll now want to keep the pressure on PSV Eindhoven, who are currently in first place. Whereas Fortuna Sittard has only won one of their last nine games in all competitions. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the home team will easily win.

Prediction: Ajax to win at 1/20.

