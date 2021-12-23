Sparta Rotterdam will host RKC Waalwijk to play the Eredivisie match on 24th December 2021, Friday.

Watch and bet on Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 01:00, Sparta Stadion

Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk Preview

Sparta Rotterdam played the match against Vitesse which ended with a 2-2 draw. Sven Mijnans helped score both goals for Sparta Rotterdam at Sparta Stadion.

On the other hand, RKC Waalwijk suffered a 4-1 defeat against PSV at Mandemakers Stadion. However, RKC managed to have six shots on target and two corners in this Eredivisie match.

Last but not the least, RKC Waalwijk won the match against Sparta Rotterdam by a 1-0 scoreline.

Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk Team News

Benjamin van Leer is injured for Sparta Rotterdam while RKC has reported injuries of Joel Pereira, Sebbe Augustijns, David Min, and Richard van der Venne.

Sparta Rotterdam possible starting lineup:

Okoye; Masouras, Beugelsdijk, Vriends, Pinto; Abels, Mijnans, Smeets; Auassar, Emegha, Thy

RKC Waalwijk possible starting lineup:

Vaessen; Pabai, Meulensteen, Van den Buijs; Bakari, Anita, Azhil, Gaari; Stokkers, Odgaard, Bel Hassani

Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Sparta: 3/4

Draw: 11/4

RKC: 15/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 22/19

Under: 10/13

Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk Prediction

Sparta Rotterdam has lost five of their last six league games. They have only won one league game at home and have scored 14 goals, which is the second-lowest in the division. Whereas Waalwijk had managed to get one victory in their last seven league games, putting them in a similar position to their hosts. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that this Eredivisie match will end in a draw.

Prediction: Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk to end in a draw.

Bet on Sparta vs RKC to draw at 11/4 with Bet365.

How to Watch Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk live online.

Sparta Rotterdam vs RKC Waalwijk Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.