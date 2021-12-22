After getting four consecutive victories Twente travels to Stadion Galgenwaard in order to face Utrecht on 23rd December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 01:00, Stadion Galgenwaard

Utrecht vs Twente Preview

Utrecht played the last match against Fortuna Sittard at Fortuna Sittard Stadion which ended with a 2-2 draw. Not only this but Utrecht managed to register seven corners in total and six shots on the target.

Whereas Twente got a 3-1 victory against PEC Zwolle. Dimitrios Limnios, Manfred Ugalde, and Virgil Misidjan were the main goal scorers for the winning team.

Last but not the least, Twente won the match against Utrecht by a 1-0 scoreline De Grolsch Veste.

Utrecht vs Twente Team News

Utrecht has reported injuries of Willem Janssen, Sylian Mokono, Christopher Mamengi, and Tommy St. Jago. Whereas Twente will play Thursday’s match without Wout Brama, Kik Pierie, and Jody Lukoki.

Utrecht possible starting lineup:

Paes; Avest, Hoorn, Janssen, Zagre; Van Maher, Timber; Sylla, Streek, Mahi; Douvikas

Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Smal, Hilgers, Propper, Troupee; Sadilek, Zerrouki; Vlap, Limnios, Misidjan; Ugalde

Utrecht vs Twente Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Utrecht vs Twente from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Utrecht: 10/11

Draw: 13/5

Twente: 3/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/15

Under: 11/10

Utrecht vs Twente Prediction

Utrecht has dominated Twente at home in recent years, winning six of their past games, so most football betting sites predict Utrecht will win the match.

Prediction: Utrecht to win at 10/11.

Bet on Utrecht to win at 10/11 with Bet365.

