Looking to maintain their lead at the top of the Eredivisie standings, PSV will play the match against Go Ahead Eagles on 23rd December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:45, Philips Stadion

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Preview

PSV won the match against RKC Waalwijk by a 4-1 scoreline. Yorbe Vertessen 2, Cody Gakpo and Philipp Mwene were the main goal scorers for the winning team.

On the other hand, Go Ahead Eagles suffered a 2-0 defeat against NEC. However, they managed to get two shots on target and 61% possession.

Last but not the least, PSV managed to get a 2-1 victory against Go Ahead Eagles at De Adelaarshorst.

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Team News

Mees Kreekels, Davy Propper, Ryan Thomas, Eran Zahavi, Maximiliano Romero, Shurandy Sambo, Fode Fofana, Fredrik Oppegard, and Noni Madueke are injured for PSV. Whereas Go Ahead Eagles will play without Marc Cardona Rivora, and Frank Ross.

PSV Eindhoven possible starting lineup:

Drommel; Mauro, Boscagli, Ramalho, Teze; Sangare, Van Ginkel, Gotze; Vinicius, Gakpo, Bruma

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Hahn; Deijl, Bakker, Nauber; Lucassen; Brouwers, Idzes, Rommens; Lidberg, Oratmangoen, Berden

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles from Bet365:

Match Winner:

PSV: 1/7

Draw: 7/1

Go Ahead Eagles: 18/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 3/7

Under: 79/40

PSV vs Go Ahead Eagles Prediction

PSV has had a fantastic season so far and will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table. They will face a struggling Go-Ahead Eagles team on Thursday, so most football betting sites believe that PSV will continue their winning streak.

Prediction: PSV to win at 1/7.

