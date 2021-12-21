After losing all of the eight recent games, Willem II welcomes NEC to play the match on 22nd December 2021, Wednesday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:45, Koning Willem II Stadion

Willem II vs NEC Preview

Willem II suffered a 4-1 defeat against AZ Alkmaar in the recent match. However, Willem II managed to get five shots on target and 28% possession.

Whereas NEC won the match against Go Ahead Eagles by a 2-0 scoreline. The winning team had 39% possession and five shots on target.

Last but not the least, Willem II and NEC played the match which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Willem II vs NEC Team News

Willem II possible starting lineup:

Wellenreuther; Owusu, Jenssen, Michelis, Kohn; Saddiki, Llonch; Saglam, Kohlert, Nunnely; Okyere Wriedt

NEC possible starting lineup:

Branderhorst; Guth, Marquez, Odenthal; Van Rooij, Schone, Proper, El Karouani; Tavsan, Bruijn, Mattsson

Willem II vs NEC Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Willem II vs NEC from Bet365:

Match Winner

NEC: 15/8

Draw: 11/5

Willem II: 6/4

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 22/23

Under: 13/14

Willem II vs NEC Prediction

NEC has been showing tremendous performance in the last couple of matches. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that NEC will win the match.

Prediction: NEC will win the match.

Prediction: NEC will win the match.

