Manchester United New Manager: Erik Ten Hag wants to bring Antony to OId Trafford

Manchester United have been linked with a number of managers in recent weeks and the current Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag is reportedly one of the candidates to take over at Old Trafford in the summer.

According to a report from the Telegraph, the Red Devils have already interviewed Ten Hag for the managerial role and they are keeping tabs on Mauricio Pochettino’s situation at Paris Saint-Germain as well.

Ten Hag has done an impressive job at Ajax this season and the Dutch outfit are currently at the top of the table. Ajax have been quite impressive in the Champions League as well and it will be interesting to see if the Old Trafford outfit decide to bring him in at the end of this season.

The report from the Telegraph adds that Ten Hag has already identified a potential transfer target if he moves to Manchester United in the summer.

Apparently, he is looking to sign the 22-year-old Brazilian attacker Antony who has been in spectacular form for Ajax this season. The right-sided winger will add pace, flair, creativity and goals to the Manchester United attack.

The 22-year-old has 12 goals and 10 assists to his name so far this season and he has a massive future ahead of him.

Antony is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The 22-year-old has the potential to develop into a world-class player for Manchester United.

It is no secret that the Red Devils will have to improve their attacking options in the summer and Antony would be a smart long term acquisition.

The player has flourished under Ten Hag so far this season and he is likely to be tempted to move to Manchester United if the Dutch manager takes over at Old Trafford in the summer.

Furthermore, Manchester United have the financial muscle to convince Ajax as well and it remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.