Roma vs Feyenoord Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 22/1 Europa Conference Final Bet

Roma and Feyenoord face off in the inaugural Europa Conference League final in Albania. Looking ahead to the game, we have put together a bet builder with a total odds of 22/1 on bet365.

Europa Conference League Final Bet Builder Tips

Both Teams to Score @ 8/11 on bet365

The first part of our bet builder sees a both teams to score prediction.

Both of these sides have been exceptional in this tournament so far this season. Feyenoord have overcome the likes of Slavia Praha and Marseille in previous rounds, while Roma comfortably dispatched of Leicester in a difficult semi-final last time out.

Both possess real attacking prowess, and the Dutch side have scored nine goals in their last four European fixtures, while the Romans have scored at least once in every match of the campaign.

We are going on better by predicting a narrow 1-1 draw in normal time.

There’s no doubt these two sides have been the best in the inaugural European Conference League, and it is hard to separate them on paper.

Prior to losing last time out Feyenoord were unbeaten in seven consecutive games in the Eredivisie, and they are the third highest scorers in the Netherlands.

Roma meanwhile have been stuttering as of late but remain a difficult outfit to beat and have the fifth best defensive record in Serie A.

We are tipping this to be a cagey, tense affair typical of a final of this magnitude.

Roma to Win in Extra-Time @ 10/1 on bet365

Our last selection goes to Roma to win in the extra-time period.

While the Eredivisie is a demanding league and represents lots of quality, we think once this tie moves to the extra-time period the relatively small gulf will be evident.

Jose Mourinho’s sides are always resilient, but also in fantastic physical shape and fitness will be crucial in a warm summer climate such as Albania.

We think the Italians should have a slightly better game management skills and presence of mind to score in extra time and win after 120 minutes.

