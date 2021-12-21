Feyenoord will visit Abe Lenstra Stadion to play the match against Heerenveen on 22nd December 2021, Wednesday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:45, Abe Lenstra Stadion

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Preview

Heerenveen won the match against Cambuur by a 2-1 scoreline. Henk Veerman scored both goals for the winning team at the Cambuur Stadion. Currently, Heerenveen stands in the ninth position in the league having 25 points.

On the other hand, Feyenoord suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ajax. However, they managed to get 46% possession and one-shots on the target in this Eredivisie match.

Meanwhile, Feyenoord stands in third place in the table with 36 points. Last but not the least, they will strive hard in order to win Wednesday’s match.

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Team News

Heerenveen will play without Pawel Bochniewicz, and Erwin Mulder whereas Feyenoord has reported injuries of Gernot Trauner, Francesco Antonucci, and Denzel Hall. Moreover, both teams have not reported any suspensions so far.

Heerenveen possible starting lineup:

Mous; Van Beek, Bakker, Kaib, Van Ewijk; J.Veerman, Madsen, Kongolo; Halilovic, H.Veerman, Stevanovic

Feyenoord possible starting lineup:

Bijlow; Malacia, Senesi, Trauner, Pedersen; Kokcu, Til, Aursnes; Jahanbakhsh, Sinisterra, Linssen

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Heerenveen vs Feyenoord from Bet365:

Match Winner

Feyenoord: 1/2

Draw: 16/5

Heerenveen: 11/2

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 8/11

Under: 13/10

Heerenveen vs Feyenoord Prediction

Heerenveen has gone undefeated in their previous six games. Their home form, on the other hand, has been terrible, as they have lost six of their nine home games so far.

Whereas Feyenoord is working hard to win the title. Therefore, most football betting sites predict that the visitors are expected to win the match.

Prediction: Feyenoord to win at 1/2.

