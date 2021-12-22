Heracles welcomes Cambuur at the Erve Asito Stadium to play the match against one another on 23rd December 2021, Thursday.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 00:00, Erve Asito Stadium

Heracles vs Cambuur Preview

Heracles won the match against Groningen by a 4-2 scoreline. The winning team managed to get 52% possession in this match.

On the other hand, Cambuur suffered a 2-1 defeat against Heerenveen. However, Roberts Uldrikis was the main goal scorer for Cambuur.

Meanwhile, Cambuur got a 2-1 victory against Heracles at Cambuur Stadion. Last but not the least, both the teams are working hard to get the victory while playing against one another in the 18th round of the Eredivisie match.

Heracles vs Cambuur Team News

Heracles will be playing without Delano Burgzorg, Ismail Azzaoui, Rai Vloet, K. Lunding Jakobsen, and Elias Oubella. Whereas Cambuur has reported injuries of Doke Schmidt and David Sambissa.

Heracles possible starting lineup:

Blaswich; Quagliata, Knoester, Rente, Bakboord; De La Torre, Kioumourtzoglou, Sierhuis; Laursen, Sierra, Bakis

Cambuur possible starting lineup:

Stevens; Schmidt, Mac-Intosch, Schouten, Bangura; Tol, Jacobs, Maulun, Doodeman, Kallon; Uldrikis

Heracles vs Cambuur Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Heracles vs Cambuur from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Cambuur: 12/5

Draw: 14/5

Heracles: 1/1

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 13/19

Under: 23/18

Heracles vs Cambuur Prediction

Based on previous matches and outcomes between the two teams, we can anticipate a thrilling and action-packed match. The visitors have won each of their past four games. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Cambuur will continue their strong form and win on Wednesday.

Prediction: Cambuur to win at 12/5.

Bet on Cambuur to win at 12/5 with Bet365.

