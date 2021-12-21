Fatih karagumruk looking to stand in the top four in the Turkish Super Lig will play the match against Fenerbahce on 22nd December 2021, Wednesday.

Watch and bet on Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce at bet365>livestreaming>football.

Match Info:

Kickoff: 22:00, Vefa Stadium

Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce Preview

Fatih karagumruk managed to get a 1-0 victory against Goztepe at the Gursel Aksel Stadium. Moreover, the winning team had three shots on target and three corners.

On the other hand, Fenerbahce played the match against Besiktas which ended with a 2-2 draw. Not only this but Fenerbahce managed to get five shots on target and 41% possession.

Last but not the least, Fenerbahce won the match against Fatih karagumruk by a 2-1 scoreline.

Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce Team News

Kerim Frei is injured for Fatih karagumruk. Whereas Fenerbahce has reported injuries of Marcel Tisserand, Ferdi Kadioglu, and Altay Bayindir.

Fatih Karagumruk possible starting lineup:

Viviano; Erkin, Zukanovic, Bekaroglu, Hedenstad; Bertolacci, Biglia, Ugur; Karamoh, Pesic, Salibur

Fenerbahce possible starting lineup:

Ozer; Novak, Kim, Aziz; Szalai, Zajc, Crespo, Osayi-Samuel; Ozil, Rossi; Berisha

Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce from Bet365:

Match Winner

Fenerbahce: 11/10

Draw: 12/5

Total Goals

Over 2.5: 10/11

Under: 21/20

Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Fatih Karagumruk should be confident about scoring on Wednesday after watching Fenerbahce’s last two games. Fenerbahce, on the other hand, is projected to win this match, since they have been in excellent goal-scoring form and should outscore their opponents. Therefore, most football betting sites believe that Fenerbahce will win the game.

Prediction: Fenerbahce to win at 11/10.

Bet on Fenerbahce to win at 11/10 with bet365.

How to Watch Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce Live Stream?

Visit bet365.com.

Create a user account.

Make a deposit of at least £5.

Finally, you can watch Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce live online.

Fatih karagumruk vs Fenerbahce Free Bet: Get £100 in Bet Credits at bet365

Bet365 welcomes new customers with a bonus deposit match of up to £100 in free bet credits.

Follow these simple steps to earn your free bet credits:

Visit the website of bet365.

Make a deposit of between £5 and $100 with bet365.

Make a wager on your favorite sporting event.

When the bet is settled, your bet credits will be released.

Click here to get £100 at Bet365.